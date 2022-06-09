Meta-analysis of mucosal microbiota reveals universal microbial signatures and dysbiosis in gastric carcinogenesis

Traditional herbal medicine has long been practiced as a method of health care in many countries worldwide. The usage of herbal products has been increasing and is expected to continue to do so in the future. However, admixture and adulteration are concerns regarding the quality of herbal medicine, including its safety and efficacy. WeÂ aimed to develop a reference DNA barcode library of plants listed in the Thai Herbal Pharmacopoeia (THP) and Monographs of Selected Thai Materia Medica (TMM) (n"‰="‰101 plant species) using four core barcode regions, namely, the ITS2,Â matK,Â rbcL andÂ trnH-psbA intergenic spacer regions, for authentication of the plant origin of raw materials and herbal products. Checking sequences from samples obtained from local markets and the Thai Food and Drug Administration (Thai FDA) against our digital reference DNA barcode system revealed the authenticity of eighteen out of twenty tested samples as claimed on their labels. Two samples, no. 3 and 13, were not Cyanthillium cinereum (L.) H.Rob. and Pueraria candollei Wall. ex Benth. as claimed, respectively. They were recognized as Emilia sonchifolia (L.) DC. and Butea superba (Roxb.), respectively. Hence, it is important for the Thai FDA or regulatory agencies to immediately initiate strict enforcement for the development of pharmacopoeial standards as well as revisions or modifications of available regulatory guidelines and to implement close monitoring for the quality control of herbal products in terms of authentication before they enter the herbal market. TheÂ centralized digital reference DNA barcode database developed hereÂ could play a very important role in monitoring or checking the authenticity of medicinal plants.

