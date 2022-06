CHICAGO — Temperatures could hit 100 degrees Tuesday in Chicago — and it could feel even warmer than that. The city will hover around record-high temperatures late Monday into Wednesday, and at times it could feel as hot as 109 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. A hazardous weather outlook and dangerous heat advisory has been issued for the Chicago area, with the weather agency warning residents to limit their time in the sun and to stay hydrated.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO