The Contemporary Art Museum of Plainview will host Play-a-Palooza | The Art of Having Fun this weekend. The event is set for 7-10 p.m. Saturday at the museum, 219 E. 6 th St. There will be a playland with games for the whole family. There will be games including Giant Pandemic Loteria and Ping-Pong. Plainview Middle School students created 100 ping-pong paddles, which will be on display for the event. Those interested will also have a chance to play ping-pong. The Loteria game was created by Rafael Gonzales of San Antonio. The museum will be open through the month for Family Fun Days Friday through Sunday from 1-5 p.m.

