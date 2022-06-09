ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston Happens – Gadget-gift picks for dads and grads, hot summer beach read, emerging design trends and more

By Maggie Flecknoe
KIAH
KIAH
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DG4NE_0g5VmUX000

HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s summertime and Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe has hot topics and guests.

It’s June and that means it’s time to celebrate Dads and Grads. Father’s Day is on June 19th and many college and high schoolers don caps and gowns right around the same time. Tech Life expert Jennifer Jolly is here with her top gadget-gift picks for all the dads and Grads on your list.

And if you’re entertaining New York-based interior designer, Mikel Welch joins us with one of summer’s emerging trends.

Plus, Houston author Naomi Barker is LIVE in studio with the release of her highly anticipated summer beach read, Lola Delphine.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW39 Houston.

Comments / 0

Related
KIAH

HISD elementary school student performs for Juneteenth Celebration

HOUSTON (KIAH) — You may remember him from the show when he joined Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe after winning this year’s MLK Oratory Competition, now Ronnie Williams is back to help us kick off Juneteenth Celebrations. ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston. ‘Houston […]
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
State
New York State
Houston, TX
Sports
KIAH

Local author releases sizzling summer book

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston-based author Naomi Barker joins Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe. Her highly anticipated summer beach read, Lola Delphine is out! She gives the inside scoop! For more, please visit: loladelphinebook.wordpress.com ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston. ‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that […]
HOUSTON, TX
KIAH

MUST SEE: ‘DEMOLA the Violinist’ performs live on Houston Happens

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Meet the local musician who is bringing his own unique spin to a classical four-string instrument. ‘DEMOLA the Violinist’ joins Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe and performs LIVE in studio. Based in Houston, Texas Demola travels the world sharing his musical talent and has acquired a significant following of over 1.5M followers […]
HOUSTON, TX
KIAH

NFL star’s mom empowers fellow domestic violence survivors

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is ending the week on a high note with people making a difference in our community. She’s joined by NFL star and former Houston Texans player, DeAndre Hopkins’ mother, Sabrina Greenlee. Greenlee is a domestic violence survivor who started the non-profit S.M.O.O.O.T.H. to empower and support women […]
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maggie Flecknoe
Person
Jennifer Jolly
MySanAntonio

Most LGBTQ-friendly cities: 1 Texas town in top 40, 18 near bottom of list

June is celebrated as Pride Month to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising, an event described as a "tipping point" in the Gay Liberation Movement, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Earlier this month, a roundup aimed to rank the most "LGBTQ-friendly" cities across the U.S. A number of Texas cities round out the bottom of the rankings, although one Texas city cracked the top 40.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Fatherhood#Gadget#Grads#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Holly Clouse: Missing Texas infant found alive more than 40 years after parents’ murders

HOUSTON — Holly Marie Clouse has her mother’s smile. Until recently, the 42-year-old, now known by another name, had no way of knowing about that resemblance, or about the family from which she came. As an infant in Florida in 1980, Holly was barely a year old when her parents, newlyweds Harold Dean Clouse Jr. and Tina Gail Linn, uprooted their small family and headed to Texas for a job opportunity.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
cw39.com

Police find dead shooting victim in street in northeast Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was found shot to death in the road in northeast Houston. Houston police say the victim’s body was found shortly after midnight near Carolwood and Wayside Drive. A woman driving past the area spotted the man’s body and alerted police. When officers arrived...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Father of 3 shot to death after taking coworker to Spring Branch bar

HOUSTON - "We don't have our dad with us," said Nathan Cantù. "That's not normal because we haven't had this before." 10-year-old Nathan is the oldest of 38-year-old Eli Cantù's three children. "It's been kind of hard for me to fall asleep, because I can't stop thinking about...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man shot to death by his own brother in north Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Authorities with the Houston Police Department say they are responding to a scene where a man was killed by his brother during a double shooting in north Houston. HPD’s Lt. Larry Crowson said the brother was shot around 7:57 p.m. in the 800 block of Marcolin Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
HOUSTON, TX
KIAH

KIAH

Houston, TX
573
Followers
375
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

KIAH is your source for the latest Houston weather traffic and more.

 https://cw39.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy