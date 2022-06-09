Houston Happens – Gadget-gift picks for dads and grads, hot summer beach read, emerging design trends and more

HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s summertime and Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe has hot topics and guests.

It’s June and that means it’s time to celebrate Dads and Grads. Father’s Day is on June 19th and many college and high schoolers don caps and gowns right around the same time. Tech Life expert Jennifer Jolly is here with her top gadget-gift picks for all the dads and Grads on your list.

And if you’re entertaining New York-based interior designer, Mikel Welch joins us with one of summer’s emerging trends.

Plus, Houston author Naomi Barker is LIVE in studio with the release of her highly anticipated summer beach read, Lola Delphine.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

