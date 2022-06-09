Minnesota tribe to get 28,000 acres back

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan has lifted a statewide ban on poultry and waterfowl exhibitions after 30 days passed with no new cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza in domestic birds. Bird shows can resume in the state, Michigan’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Development said in a statement...
Last week, a Texas angler caught a 137-pound Cubera Snapper off the Gulf Coast in Port Aransas, Texas. The catch could break the previous world record. A June 10 Facebook post on the Port Aransas Fishermans Wharf page described the catch as a "pending" Texas and world record. The Port Aransas Fishermans Wharf said the potential record is still in review, adding that the process usually takes two to three weeks.
Hale and Lubbock counties both rank in the bottom half of counties for a ranking of health outcomes, which measures current overall health, according to the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute 2022 County Health Rankings and Roadmaps. Hale County also ranks in the bottom half of counties for health factors, which measures future health quality, while Lubbock County was ranked one of the healthiest counties in that category.
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A retired truck driver from Texas has been charged with killing a woman whose body was found along a freeway onramp in a Southern California desert nearly 30 years ago, prosecutors said. Cold-case investigators used advances in DNA technology to link Douglas Thomas to the...
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A ravenous species of earthworm has arrived in Connecticut with the potential to cause all sorts of damage to forests and wildlife. The so-called “jumping worms” can destabilize the soil and make it harder for some plants to grow, state scientist Gale Ridge told Hearst Connecticut Media Group. They also can accumulate toxic metals like mercury and lead, which are then eaten by birds and other animals.
Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan sent a letter to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on June 13 proposing more than $100 million in initiatives to address mental health and school safety ahead of the upcoming school year. The plan comes about three weeks after the Robb Elementary School mass shooting in Uvalde that left 21 people dead, including 19 children.
