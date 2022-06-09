ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota tribe to get 28,000 acres back

Plainview Daily Herald
 5 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota tribe is set to get back 28,000 acres that...

www.myplainview.com

Comments / 0

Related
Plainview Daily Herald

Michigan lifts poultry show ban imposed to control bird flu

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan has lifted a statewide ban on poultry and waterfowl exhibitions after 30 days passed with no new cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza in domestic birds. Bird shows can resume in the state, Michigan’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Development said in a statement...
MICHIGAN STATE
Plainview Daily Herald

Texas angler sets possible new world record with 137-pound snapper

Last week, a Texas angler caught a 137-pound Cubera Snapper off the Gulf Coast in Port Aransas, Texas. The catch could break the previous world record. A June 10 Facebook post on the Port Aransas Fishermans Wharf page described the catch as a "pending" Texas and world record. The Port Aransas Fishermans Wharf said the potential record is still in review, adding that the process usually takes two to three weeks.
PORT ARANSAS, TX
Plainview Daily Herald

Here's how Hale, Lubbock Co. rank among healthiest Texas counties

Hale and Lubbock counties both rank in the bottom half of counties for a ranking of health outcomes, which measures current overall health, according to the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute 2022 County Health Rankings and Roadmaps. Hale County also ranks in the bottom half of counties for health factors, which measures future health quality, while Lubbock County was ranked one of the healthiest counties in that category.
Plainview Daily Herald

Truck driver from Texas charged in 1993 California killing

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A retired truck driver from Texas has been charged with killing a woman whose body was found along a freeway onramp in a Southern California desert nearly 30 years ago, prosecutors said. Cold-case investigators used advances in DNA technology to link Douglas Thomas to the...
RIVERSIDE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Minneapolis, MN
Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Plainview Daily Herald

Ravenous worm species disrupting Conn.'s forest ecosystem

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A ravenous species of earthworm has arrived in Connecticut with the potential to cause all sorts of damage to forests and wildlife. The so-called “jumping worms” can destabilize the soil and make it harder for some plants to grow, state scientist Gale Ridge told Hearst Connecticut Media Group. They also can accumulate toxic metals like mercury and lead, which are then eaten by birds and other animals.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Plainview Daily Herald

Rep. Phelan proposes $100M mental health, school safety plan after Uvalde shooting

Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan sent a letter to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on June 13 proposing more than $100 million in initiatives to address mental health and school safety ahead of the upcoming school year. The plan comes about three weeks after the Robb Elementary School mass shooting in Uvalde that left 21 people dead, including 19 children.
UVALDE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy