Minnesota tribe to get 28,000 acres back

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A ravenous species of earthworm has arrived in Connecticut with the potential to cause all sorts of damage to forests and wildlife. The so-called “jumping worms” can destabilize the soil and make it harder for some plants to grow, state scientist Gale Ridge told Hearst Connecticut Media Group. They also can accumulate toxic metals like mercury and lead, which are then eaten by birds and other animals.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO