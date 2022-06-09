Report: Manchester United Considering Liverpool Raid For Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Manchester United are considering a move for Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, according to a report.
Manchester United are considering a move for Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, according to a report.
The Red Devils are certainly on the lookout for a midfielder this summer after the departures of Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic.
This summer has already seen the club linked with midfielders such as Frenkie De Jong of Barcelona, free agent Christian Eriksen and even Chelsea's N'Golo Kante.
Being linked to a Liverpool player is a surprise, though, but TalkSport have reported that United are contemplating a transfer involving the Englishman.
After only starting nine games in the last campaign, the 28 year-old is said to be "Desperate" to leave the Merseyside team this transfer window.
Allegedly, if Liverpool are willing to accept compensation of £10million, then Erik Ten Hag's team would be seriously interested in making the deal happen.
Lastly, the report states Southampton have also showed some interest in the player, but are concerned about both his injury record and wage demands.
Read More Manchester United Coverage:
- Report: Xavi Hernandez Has Spoken About Manchester United Target Signing Transfer Frenkie De Jong And Barcelona
- Report: Erik Ten Hag Has Wasted No Time - Today He Already Has A List Of Target Signings After Meeting With Manchester United
- Erik Ten Hag's Transfer Planning In Trouble After Manchester United Missed Out On Four Desired Signing Targets
- Report: Manchester United Dream Signings For Striker And Midfield Erik Ten Hag - Dutchman Rebuild Plans
- Report: Frenkie De Jong Update By Fabrizio Romano - Manchester United Target Signing For Erik Ten Hag Rebuild
- Report: Frenkie De Jong To Manchester United 95% Complete
Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon
Comments / 0