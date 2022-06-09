ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Report: Manchester United Considering Liverpool Raid For Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

By Rhys James
Manchester United are considering a move for Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, according to a report.

The Red Devils are certainly on the lookout for a midfielder this summer after the departures of Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic.

This summer has already seen the club linked with midfielders such as Frenkie De Jong of Barcelona, free agent Christian Eriksen and even Chelsea's N'Golo Kante.

Being linked to a Liverpool player is a surprise, though, but TalkSport have reported that United are contemplating a transfer involving the Englishman.

IMAGO / Action Plus

After only starting nine games in the last campaign, the 28 year-old is said to be "Desperate" to leave the Merseyside team this transfer window.

Allegedly, if Liverpool are willing to accept compensation of £10million, then Erik Ten Hag's team would be seriously interested in making the deal happen.

Lastly, the report states Southampton have also showed some interest in the player, but are concerned about both his injury record and wage demands.

