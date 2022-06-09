Coos Bay Police asks public to come forward with information on homicidal death of woman

According to an entry on the NBPD log for June 9, 5:15 a.m., Virginia & Everett, “warrant service as a result of criminal trespass,” 27-year old Jordan Michael Edwards arrested on CBPD warrant for Criminal Trespass I & Theft II; CBPD warrant for Theft II, Criminal Trespass I & Criminal Trespass II; NBPD warrant for Probation Violation on Attempt to Commit Class B Felony, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Assault on a Public Safety Officer, Assault IV, Harassment, Resisting Arrest, Criminal Trespass I & Theft III; NBPD warrant for FTA II; NBPD warrant for Disorderly Conduct II & Criminal Trespass II, “Edwards cited in lieu of custody.”
Comments / 0