Coos Bay Police asks public to come forward with information on homicidal death of woman

By KVAL
KVAL
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOOS BAY, Ore. - Coos Bay Police report that they are investigating the death of a woman Wednesday. They say the North Coos Dispatch Center received at call June 8 at 8:10 p.m. from a...

Searching for a Homicide Suspect, July 14

The Coos Co. District Attorney is turning to the public for assistance in their investigation into the homicidal death of a 34-year old Coos Bay woman Saturday morning, June 11th. According to a news release from the DA, “We are still in need of the public’s assistance. In particular, we are still requesting that anyone who was traveling on Cape Arago Highway between the Sunset Market and the American Market (formerly known as the Lighthouse Market) between the hours of 8:15 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. on Saturday June 11, 2022 to contact the Coos County Sheriff’s Office. We are especially interested in speaking with person driving in the area at the above times who have video camera footage showing their drive through the area. Even if you do not think you saw anything, we still would like to speak with you.” Amber Townsend was gunned down by a shotgun as she walked along the highway. “At this time, no suspects or persons of interest have been identified.”
Lane Co. Accident, June 14

LCSO release – On June 12, 2022, just after 12:30pm, Lane County Sheriff’s deputies along with fire personnel responded to E. 30th Ave. near Eldon Schafer Dr. regarding a multi-vehicle crash. On scene deputies were able to determine that a 2000 Toyota Camry rear ended a 2000 Dodge Van. This caused the van to rear end a 2020 Toyota RAV-4. Five patients were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Impairment and road-rage are being investigated as factors contributing to the crash. The Sheriff’s Office is unable to release additional details at this point in the investigation.
LCSO Case #22-3182 — Motor Vehicle Crash (Photo)

Cape Arago Hwy. Homicide, June 13

For the second time in less than a week, a female has been killed due to homicidal violence in Coos Co. According to a news release from Coos Co. District Attorney R. Paul Frasier, 34-year old Amber Townsend, Coos Bay, was gunned down while walking on the Cape Arago Hwy. early Saturday morning, June 11. She was located outside a residence on the 92000 block of Cape Arago Hwy., between the old Lighthouse Market at Fulton St., and the Sunset Market about 8:30 a.m. with multiple shots. She was transported to Bay Area Hospital but declared deceased. “At this time law enforcement believes that she was walking on Cape Arago Highway when she was shot. We believe she was walking in the direction of Charleston when she was shot. The mode of travel used by her assailant is not known. The direction of travel used by her assailant before and after the shooting is not known. We have no suspects or persons of interest at this time.” Law enforcement believe a shotgun was used in the killing. Frasier adds investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in asking anyone who was traveling the Cape Arago Hwy. between 8:15 a.m. and 8:45 a.m., Saturday, to contact the Coos Co. Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, June 8, the deceased body of a 47-year old female was found in a residence on Idaho Ave. in Coos Bay. A suspect has been arrested in that case.
BREAKING: Man Connected to Case of Missing Orofino Woman Arrested in Oregon after Multiple Carjackings

GRANTS PASS, OR - At approximately 7:29 p.m., Officers from the Grants Pass Police Department on Oregon responded after a citizen called and said her vehicle was stolen at gun point. According to police, officers had already been in the area looking for a vehicle with possible stolen plates. When police arrived to the carjacking scene, they located the vehicle with the stolen plates, which had been abandoned and the driver, who had forcefully taken another vehicle. The suspect, later identified as 42-year-old Jeremy Anderson, fled the area in the stolen Ford Escape.
Car jacking suspect arrested in Grants Pass area

GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- On June 12, 2022, at around 7:30pm, officers from the Grants Pass Police Department responded to the area of Annabelle Lane and Redwood Avenue after a citizen called and said her vehicle was stolen at gun point. Officers had been in the area looking for a vehicle with possible stolen plates. Officers responded quickly to the residence and located the vehicle with the stolen plates, which had been abandoned and the driver, who had forcefully taken another vehicle. The suspect fled the area in a Ford Escape and was last seen heading toward Redwood Avenue on Annabelle Lane.
RPD cites man for disturbance Saturday

A Roseburg man was cited Saturday after Roseburg Police say they received numerous calls of a man yelling obscenities while riding an electric assisted scooter, naked from the waist down. The incident allegedly happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday along Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. RPD reports that approximately five calls were...
Services scheduled for former Lane County Sheriff Tom Turner

Former Lane County Sheriff Tom Turner will be honored during a memorial service Tuesday, June 14. Turner died last month after a lengthy career in law enforcement. In addition to serving as the Lane County Sheriff, Turner also worked for the Eugene Police Department and the Florence Police Department. Turner stepped down from him job as Florence Police Chief shortly before his death.
Police: Tangent woman killed in 2-vehicle crash in Albany

ALBANY, Ore. — One person is dead after a crash Monday in Albany, authorities reported. Around 12:30 p.m. Monday, police and fire personnel responded to a motor vehicle crash at SW Pacific Boulevard and Ellingson Road. According to the Albany Police Department, a witness reporting the accident said there...
Man allegedly threatens woman with a machete

Roseburg Police arrested a 60-year-old man Saturday night on multiple charges stemming from an alleged assault of a woman with a machete. RPD reports that a Roseburg man allegedly threatened to cut a woman with a machete. The woman reacted by grabbing the machete and reportedly suffered a severe cut on her thumb.
Crash near Lane Community College sends 5 to the hospital

EUGENE, Ore. -- A crash on E. 30th Avenue in front of Lane Community College sent five people to the hospital with varying injuries Sunday, according to Pleasant Hill Goshen Fire & Rescue. The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. and involved three vehicles, officials said. Lane County Sheriff's Office is...
Springfield police respond to card skimmer reports

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The Springfield Police Department has released a statement about a video circulating on social media since June 12 that depicts a card skimmer found at a local 7-Eleven and an interaction with SPD staff. The video shows a woman presenting a credit card skimmer -- a device...
One dead after Albany motor vehicle crash

ALBANY, Ore. -- A motor vehicle crash at about 12:30 p.m. today, June 13, left an elderly woman dead, Albany Police Department said. Albany police said they responded to the scene of the wreck near Pacific Boulevard and Ellingson Road after a witness reported the crash and told police there were possible injuries. Police said that there were only two people involved in the crash: Garret Roger Skelton, 20, of Dexter, and Peggy Marie Redinger, 72, of Tangent. Police say that Redinger was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Police logs, June 13

According to an entry on the NBPD log for June 9, 5:15 a.m., Virginia & Everett, “warrant service as a result of criminal trespass,” 27-year old Jordan Michael Edwards arrested on CBPD warrant for Criminal Trespass I & Theft II; CBPD warrant for Theft II, Criminal Trespass I & Criminal Trespass II; NBPD warrant for Probation Violation on Attempt to Commit Class B Felony, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Assault on a Public Safety Officer, Assault IV, Harassment, Resisting Arrest, Criminal Trespass I & Theft III; NBPD warrant for FTA II; NBPD warrant for Disorderly Conduct II & Criminal Trespass II, “Edwards cited in lieu of custody.”
