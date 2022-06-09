ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers Won at Wide Receiver

By Noah Strackbein
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IjIbq_0g5VitXt00

How the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers have impresses at camp.

The Pittsburgh Steelers went into the offseason with plenty of needs on offense. Replacing Ben Roethlisberger, fixing the offensive line and filling holes at skill positions was a tall task - one many said they couldn't/can't do in one spring.

Maybe everything isn't fix. There's still time before anyone sees how true the improvements of this group are. But the wide receivers could be the saving grace for a team looking to find some splash.

Take a walk through each of the biggest contributors during OTAs and mini camp and what they've shown so far.

Comments / 7

