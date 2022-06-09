ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

New Ghostbusters movie announced as Afterlife director reveals working title

By Fay Watson
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 5 days ago

As part of the Ghostbusters Day, Jason Reitman and his co-writer Gil Kenan teased where the franchise will be heading next.

The pair confirmed another Ghostbusters movie is on its way. The sequel is set to pick up where we left off in the 2021 movie Afterlife with the Spengler family, making it the fourth canon story in the Ghostbusters universe.

"We’re writing another movie. Tonight, we’re going to share the code name for the next chapter in the Spengler family story," the writing duo announced on the official Ghostbusters Twitter . "The last time we saw Ecto-1, it was driving back into Manhattan: the home of Ghostbusters. That’s where our story begins. The code name is FIREHOUSE."

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter about the news, Kenan confirmed they’ve been working on the movie since before Afterlife was released. "We’re writing as quickly as we can," he said. "We had the story before we finished Afterlife. And we have been crafting this with as much care as it took to build Afterlife into a worthy sequel."

Casting details are yet to be confirmed but Reitman did share that Ernie Hudson is returning as Winston Zeddemore after the Afterlife end credits tease . No word yet on who else will be coming back for the fourth film.

More Ghostbuster news was also recently announced as Netflix confirmed they are at work on an animated series, which is in addition to the animated film already In the works with Sony Pictures Animation . "An animated series and an animated film will allow us to go deeper into places that Dan Aykroyd talked about when he first talked about Ghostbusters," Reitman added.

Check out our guide to all of the upcoming 2022 movie release dates we know so far.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Aykroyd
Person
Ernie Hudson
Person
Jason Reitman
Person
Gil Kenan
GamesRadar

Fall Guys reveals Halo skins in amazing parody of the best Halo commercial

Fall Guys is getting Halo skins on June 30, as developer Mediatonic revealed in a new trailer styled after the iconic Believe commercials for Halo 3. Fall Guys' Spartan Showdown will run from June 30 through July 4. Confirmed Halo cosmetics include an oddly cute but also slightly unnerving Master Chief bean (Master Bean?), a separate cat-eared Spartan helmet, and even some enemy skins based on Grunts and Brutes.
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Spider-Man is finally coming to Disney Plus, but not in the US

When Disney and Sony inked a content licensing deal in April 2021, we speculated that it all had to do with ensuring that Spider-Man titles can reach Disney Plus. The two studios announced the streaming deal about eight months before the No Way Home premiere, which meant Disney was about to complete the MCU chronology on its streaming service.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afterlife#Working Title#Ecto#Animated Film#Sony Pictures Animation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
GamesRadar

12 Resident Evil 2 tips to know before you play

These Resident Evil 2 tips will help you with a Remake that's both very familiar and completely different. From ammo management to zombie killing help, there's a lot to learn if you want to get out of Raccoon City alive and unbitten. Coming up we're going to look at a...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

IDW's Crashing follows the doctor who treats the superheroes

As part of its new line of original comics, IDW has announced a five-part limited series, Crashing, written by Matthew Klein and illustrated by Morgan Beem, with colors by Triona Farrell and letters by Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou. Crashing #1 will hit shelves in September, making this the third series in IDW's newest publishing initiative.
COMICS
GamesRadar

Honkai Star Rail details, story, characters and more

Looking for Honkai Star Rail characters, story or gameplay news? Over the last several weeks, we’ve gathered a lot of new information based on the official website, social media, and trailers. So if you’re looking for the latest facts about HoYoverse’s upcoming turn-based RPG, look no further.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

20K+
Followers
30K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy