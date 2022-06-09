ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crystal River, FL

'Escape the Fireworks' at America Legion Post 155

By Chronicle staff
Citrus County Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sean Liebman Memorial Fund and the American Legion Post 155 in Crystal River will host “Escape The Fireworks,” a fireworks-free party to give veterans with PTSD a safe place to go during the fireworks on the Fourth of July. From 6 p.m. to midnight, Monday, July...

www.chronicleonline.com

Citrus County Chronicle

Citrus County celebrates Flag Day

On Friday, June 10, Tom Zurawski and six other honor guard members at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell lifted the flag of the United States of America that draped the U.S. Navy veteran’s coffin, ceremonially folded it and handed it to his family. It is a solemn act...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Food giveaway Wednesday at fairgrounds

Beginning at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15, the public can receive food at the Citrus County fairgrounds at 3600 S. Florida Ave., Inverness — drive-thru only. The next food giveaway event, also at the fairgrounds, is 9 a.m. June 29.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

The Other Guy l Legacy begins at home

‘In a gentle way, you can shake the world.” – Mahatma Gandhi, activist. A six-month journey came to a close Friday as Leadership Citrus recognized the Class of 2022. While many of us had a chance to experience Citrus County on a new level, one recurring theme among the class was “legacy.”
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Coastal Region library to hold exercise series

Exercise is considered one of the best ways to stay healthy. Unfortunately, just going out and exercising isn’t always the easiest option. A previous injury may make it difficult to move around or the high impact exercises that everyone else is doing may be too hard. This is where...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Meadowcrest rallies residents to fight development

About 60 Meadowcrest residents Tuesday morning gathered in the parking lot of the old Winn-Dixie to draw attention to their fight against a developer that plans to build an affordable apartment complex housing 220 people. To make a point, resident Sylvain Robitaille had himself hoisted in a boom truck to...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Deems Kitchen & Counters

Starting in 1971, we did just this. Deem’s began in an old barn behind founder, Arthur Deem’s house in Clearwater, Florida. We have evolved with the growth of the Kitchen and Bath remodeling industry into what we are today, a second generation family run business with 2 fully decorated showrooms located on the West Coast of Florida covering an area from Gainesville in the North to Tampa in the South.
CLEARWATER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Homosassa River Republican Club to meet

The Homosassa River Republican Club will be holding its next meeting on June 16 at Marguerita Grill on Halls River Road. The doors will open at 11:15 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m. Non-members are welcome. Soft beverages are provided and guests may order lunch. For more...
HOMOSASSA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Crystal River conservation efforts go high-tech

Thanks to new technology, folks will soon be able to get up close and personal with conservation efforts in Crystal River. The Citrus County Tourist Development Council (TDC) announced that production has begun on a new web-based immersive underwater experience called Native Augmented Reality (NAR) to educate the public about the clean habitats with healthy eelgrass and thriving manatees versus algae and debris.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

July 4th Machine Gun Shoot at the Hernando Sportsman’s Club

The Hernando Sportsman’s Club is sponsoring a Machine Gun Shoot on July 4th, from 9:30 a.m.- 3:00 p.m.!. Several cars, trucks, and assorted targets will be destroyed!. This event is held on our 200-yd range. Besides the old cars and trucks, we usually have old washing machines, bowling pins, and various targets to shoot too for fun at various distances.
HERNANDO, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Planned Meadowcrest apartments should look elsewhere

Last summer, we purchased a Villa in Meadowcrest Community of Arbor Court. After years of searching for a retirement community that would fit our needs and desires we finally settled into Meadowcrest in Crystal River. For many years my parents were retired in New Port Richey, and my wife and...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Sound Off calls from Saturday, June 11

(Re Friday, June 10’s front-page story, “Sheriff’s office arrests 10 suspected cyber predators”): The story in the Chronicle this past week about the sexual pedophile sting that was run by several agencies, including our sheriff’s department, is a stark reminder that there are sexual-deviant criminals living among us. Two people were arrested from Inverness. This is a rampant threat to the online community. For all parents who have kids, 12 or over, that are online, they really should be shown this story so they understand that they’ve got to know who they’re talking to. It’s a really dangerous world out there and it’s not getting any safer. We’re glad to see the arrests. Thank you.
INVERNESS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Other Voices l Green Mills strives to be good neighbor

Ten years ago, we started our small business, Green Mills Group, to develop best-in-class attainable housing communities for families and seniors earning modest incomes. As a core value, we believe communities should be safe, happy environments that complement and enhance surrounding neighborhoods. We’ve always welcomed constructive feedback, listening with an open mind while working to address legitimate neighborhood concerns.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Genesis takes over MVP locations in The Villages

Genesis Health Clubs is the new health club provider for The Villages, and it’s a major stepping stone for the company. On May 31, Genesis Health Clubs acquired the Spanish Springs and Brownwood former locations of MVP Athletic Clubs. Company officials felt it was a good opportunity to bring Genesis Health Clubs to Florida and, more specifically, The Villages area.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

‘Big city’ developer targets Meadowcrest

I love the occasional day trip to the "big city" for all the shopping, restaurants, and entertainment you find there. I'd be willing to bet you do, too! But once you get to Ocala, Wesley Chapel, Sarasota or Orlando you quickly remember why we choose to live here!. Unbearable traffic...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Manatee Lanes changes hands after 40 years

Back in the early 1980s, Lars H. Langlo and wife Marion realized their dream of owning a bowling center, when Manatee Lanes opened its doors in Crystal River. For four decades, the center remained in the family, even after the death of Lars H. in 2016 at the age of 85. Son Lars Eric Langlo and his mother recently came to an agreement with bowling giant Bowlero Corp. to purchase the center, with the sale finalized in early May, ending 40-plus years of Langlo ownership.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL

