'Escape the Fireworks' at America Legion Post 155

(Re Friday, June 10’s front-page story, “Sheriff’s office arrests 10 suspected cyber predators”): The story in the Chronicle this past week about the sexual pedophile sting that was run by several agencies, including our sheriff’s department, is a stark reminder that there are sexual-deviant criminals living among us. Two people were arrested from Inverness. This is a rampant threat to the online community. For all parents who have kids, 12 or over, that are online, they really should be shown this story so they understand that they’ve got to know who they’re talking to. It’s a really dangerous world out there and it’s not getting any safer. We’re glad to see the arrests. Thank you.

INVERNESS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO