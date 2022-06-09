Average gas prices hit $5 for first time in New York

Morning: Partly cloudy. Mid 60s. Afternoon: Passing showers. High of 75. Evening: Passing storms. Lower 70s. Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds. High of 74. Low of 52. Today's weather turns unsettled heading into the afternoon after partly cloudy skies for the morning. The severe risk potential has lowered from last night to a non-severe risk, however thunderstorms are still likely. The timing for them to begin is around 3-4pm, and some of these showers and storms could produce locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds as with any thunderstorm. We look to be clear of any tornado or hail threats for the time being as they are currently trending further south towards Pennsylvania.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO