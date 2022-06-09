ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Average gas prices hit $5 for first time in New York

By WKTV
WKTV
 5 days ago

Average gas prices in New York hit a record-breaking $5 per gallon on Thursday, with AAA reporting a...

www.wktv.com

WKTV

Republican candidates for New York governor duke it out on the debate stage

(WKTV) - Last week New York’s Democratic gubernatorial hopefuls took to the debate stage. Monday it was their Republican counterparts turn. Former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, Congressman Lee Zeldin, businessman Harry Wilson and Andrew Giuliani, son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, all took part in the Republican Primary debate.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WKTV

Gubernatorial candidate Andrew Giuliani barred from debate over vaccine proof

NEW YORK (AP) - Republican New York gubernatorial candidate Andrew Giuliani says he has been barred from participating in person in an upcoming primary debate because he has refused to submit proof he's been vaccinated against COVID-19. The son of former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani held a news conference Sunday outside the offices of CBS-TV, which is televising the debate Monday night.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WKTV

Scattered showers and storms today

Morning: Partly cloudy. Mid 60s. Afternoon: Passing showers. High of 75. Evening: Passing storms. Lower 70s. Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds. High of 74. Low of 52. Today's weather turns unsettled heading into the afternoon after partly cloudy skies for the morning. The severe risk potential has lowered from last night to a non-severe risk, however thunderstorms are still likely. The timing for them to begin is around 3-4pm, and some of these showers and storms could produce locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds as with any thunderstorm. We look to be clear of any tornado or hail threats for the time being as they are currently trending further south towards Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

