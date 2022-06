ALTON - Alton Pride, Inc. will host the Proud Market at The Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd., in Alton From 4:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 16. The Proud Market is an artisan market featuring LGBTQ+ and ally artists and farmers, and OBB will have several themed specials available for the evening. The month of June Drink for a Cause Recipient is Alton Pride, so they will receive 25% of beer sales for the evening and you can round up your totals all month long to benefit their organization. Come find unique crafts and produce grown with pride and have a beer supporting a local cause.

