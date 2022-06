New Jersey International Film Festival this year. It was nice to be able to do in-person screenings again as well as having a line going out the door with large audiences. I want to thank the thousands of viewers who attended virtually or in person and also thank Gary Wien of New Jersey Stage for sponsoring our Festival again too! All the works that were part of the 2022 New Jersey International Film Festival Competition were selected by a panel of judges including media professionals, journalists, students, and academics. These judges selected the 29 finalists which were publicly screened at our Festival. The finalists were selected from 667 works submitted by filmmakers from around the world. In addition, the judges chose the Prize Winners in conjunction with the Festival Director.

