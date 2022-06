During Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month this May, TCNJ’s Pan-Asian Alliance (PAA) student group, in collaboration with the College’s Office of Intercultural Affairs, presented the 2nd Annual PAA Talks in Mayo Concert Hall. The goal of this event was to work to amplify Asian American voices at TCNJ and to give community members an opportunity and platform to speak about their experiences as part of the AAPI community. Two out of the five speakers this year were engineering students from the Department of Biomedical Engineering. Sophomore Allen Hong and first-year Noverah Adeen shared their personal stories with the TCNJ community.

