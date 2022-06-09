ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

Princeton Festival POPS! Concerts Tap into Broadway & Familiar Favorites

 3 days ago
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- The Princeton Symphony Orchestra (PSO)’s pulls out all the stops with two separate family-friendly pops concerts capping off its 16-day Princeton Festival. On Friday, June 24 at 7:00pm, Broadway’s leading lady Sierra Boggess marks her third Broadway POPS! appearance with the PSO performing favorite melodies from shows including...

New Jersey Stage

Vanguard Theater presents RENT, the Rock Musical

(MONTCLAIR, NJ) -- Vanguard Theater will present selections from RENT, the Rock Musical, on the Montclair Pride Mainstage on Saturday, June 11 at 1:30pm, in a preview of its production of the full length musical opening at Vanguard Theater on June 17, 2022. Performance run June 17-19, June 23-26, and June 30 to July 3. Vanguard’s professional production of RENT will be one of the last times audiences can see the show regionally, before a national tour begins sometime in the fall.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company presents The Bridge June 13/15

(FORT LEE, NJ) -- In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company established a new dance institute through Zoom, The Bridge. The Institute’s aim is to bring together dancers, choreographers and directors around the world to experience the master teachers of color whose practices are embedded in the community and are focused on advancing the art of dance that transform the personal, environmental and metaphysical spaces.
FORT LEE, NJ
trentondaily.com

Celebrate One of Trenton’s Most Resilient Commercial Strips

Come out and celebrate Trenton’s creative talent and one of its most resilient commercial strips at the second Passaic Street Classic! From hip hop to classic cars; from jazz to comedy; from live art to a paper boat race, it’s all happening today, Saturday, June 11th, 12-7 p.m. on Passaic Street in Trenton, NJ.
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Hamilton Arts Festival to Take Place June 17-25

(PATERSON, NJ) -- The Paterson Performing Arts Development Council (PPADC) has announced the lineup for the 2022 Hamilton Arts Festival. The festival runs June 17-25, 2022, with a series of events including theatrical productions and film screenings. The Hamilton Arts Festival (HAF) is a performing arts event designed to promote...
PATERSON, NJ
New Jersey Stage

2022 William Penn Bank Summer Music Fest Series

(BRISTOL, PA) -- Bristol Riverside Theatre’s William Penn Bank Summer Music Fest is returning to the Bristol Township Amphitheater with a line-up that will literally rock audiences through the decades. This summer’s concert series is bigger and better than ever, with performances announced from The Commodores (July 15), Russell Thompkins, Jr. & The New Stylistics with special guest Eddie Holman (July 16), Indigo Girls (August 25), 70’s Flashback (August 26), and culminating with Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone (September 9-10). All shows will be held at Bristol Township’s outdoor amphitheater located at 2501 Bath Road.
BRISTOL, PA
New Jersey Stage

Count Basie Center for the Arts presents Tig Notaro

(RED BANK, NJ) -- Count Basie Center for the Arts presents Tig Notaro on Friday, September 9th at 7:00pm. Notaro is an Emmy and Grammy nominated stand-up comedian, writer, radio contributor, and actor as well as a favorite on numerous talk shows, including “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” and “Ellen.”
RED BANK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Algonquin Arts Theatre Announces Cast and Creative Team for "Mary Poppins"

(MANASQUAN, NJ) -- Algonquin Arts Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for its first production of the 2022-2023 season, Mary Poppins. The musical will run at Algonquin Arts Theatre from Saturday, July 16 through Sunday, July 31. Mary Poppins, one of the most popular Disney movies of all time is capturing hearts in a whole new way: as a practically perfect musical! Everyone's favorite flying nanny takes the stage in this Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious musical adventure.
MANASQUAN, NJ
New Jersey Stage

PHOTOS from "The Pin-Up Girls" at NJ Rep

(LONG BRANCH, NJ) -- New Jersey Repertory Company (NJ Rep) is currently presenting The Pin-Up Girls: A Musical Love Letter now through July 10th. This is a new musical by James Hindman and Jeffrey Lodin, starring Sara Glancy, Brittany Jeffery, AJ Melnick, and Pheonix Vaughn. From The Andrews Sisters to Beyoncé! From World War One to Afghanistan. The Pin-Up Girls sing a cavalcade of hits inspired by real letters home from our troops overseas! Photographer John Posada was on hand to take photos during a preview performance.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Paper Mill Playhouse Announces 2022 Rising Star Award Winners

(MILLBURN, NJ) -- As one of the nation’s leading professional theaters and recipient of the Regional Theatre Tony Award, Paper Mill Playhouse has a well-earned reputation for launching both performers and shows to Broadway. Since their inception in 1996, the Paper Mill Playhouse Rising Star Awards for Excellence in High School Musical Theater have ignited the careers of many notable performers, all of whom attended high school in New Jersey. Among the early nominees and winners are Academy Award winner Anne Hathaway (Les Misérables), Tony Award winners Laura Benanti (Gypsy) and Nikki M. James (The Book of Mormon), Tony nominee Rob McClure (Mrs. Doubtfire, Chaplin), Jelani Remy (Lion King, Ain’t Too Proud), Shanice Williams, star of NBC’s The Wiz Live! and Olivier Award nominee Jared Gertner (The Book of Mormon). The 2022 Paper Mill Playhouse Rising Star Awards Presented by the Investors Foundation ceremony took place at Paper Mill Playhouse on Monday, June 6 at 7:30pm and was livestreamed.
MILLBURN, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company to Perform Free Show Sunday

(BRONX, NY) -- Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company will be performing in celebration of the Dragon Boat Festival at the Hostos Center for the Arts & Culture in Bronx, NY, on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at 3:00pm in the Repertory Theater. The family friendly performance is free with ticket registration required.
BRONX, NY
New Jersey Stage

New Jersey Stage

