After three years apart, Ithaca Reggae Fest, dedicated to the protection of Cayuga Lake through a conscious celebration of Ithaca's legendary reggae community and its history, is very excited to return to Stewart Park in Ithaca, New York next weekend, June 17 and 18, 2022.

ITHACA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO