Philadelphia teacher discusses his op-ed about the impact mass shootings are having in classrooms

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police said a preschool teacher was killed by her husband, who was later found dead in Philadelphia. Three small children are without a mother and a father, left to be raised by their grandparents. The family would have celebrated Sharay Newson's birthday and one of her children's on Friday. Instead, they're now planning a funeral and say they'll remember her by her maiden name, Sharay Woodson. "She didn't hurt anybody. All she wanted to do was make her marriage work," her mom Lois Woodson said.Sharay Woodson was first and foremost a loving and devoted mother to her three small...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO