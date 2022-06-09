ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Pay Later financing isn't being handled by a bank...but by Apple

By Mike Moore
 5 days ago
(Image credit: Shutterstock.com / LightField Studios)

One of the most intriguing announcements to come out of WWDC 2022 was the launch of Apple Pay Later.

A new service that lets users split a payment made using Apple Pay into four equal payments over six weeks, without incurring interest or late fees, Apple Pay Later was warmly welcomed by users looking for more flexibility when making big purchases.

Apple has now revealed more details on exactly how the service will run, including the rather major detail that it will actually be managing the finances and lending involved in Apple Pay Later itself.

Show Apple the money

According to a report from Bloomberg (opens in new tab), the company will use its Apple Financing LLC subsidiary for the credit checks and loan decisions for the new service.

This is despite Apple itself not having an actual bank charter that would allow it to act much like a normal bank does, with its current services - including the likes of Apple Card and Apple Cash - supported by third-party banking partners.

The company's existing financial services partners, which include the likes of Goldman Sachs and Mastercard, will most likely play a significant but smaller role in helping Apple Pay Later run smoothly.

Apple has been looking to bring more financial services in-house in recent years as it looks to achieve more control and oversight of its customer's data.

Bloomberg adds that Apple is reportedly also working on its own payment processing engine, dubbed Breakout, that should give it more freedom and flexibility, and is also developing tools for fraud analysis and interest calculations.

There's been no official confirmation of these claims from Apple, so we'll have to wait and see if any of this comes to fruition, but given the company's past success in bringing other parts of the technology ecosystem in-house, as seen with its M1 and now M2 hardware, such a move wouldn't be surprising.

Mike Moore is Deputy Editor at TechRadar Pro. He has worked as a B2B and B2C tech journalist for nearly a decade, including at one of the UK's leading national newspapers and fellow Future title ITProPortal, and when he's not keeping track of all the latest enterprise and workplace trends, can most likely be found watching, following or taking part in some kind of sport.

TechRadar

Telegram CEO hits out at Apple's restrictions on app development

Apple’s restrictions and limitations for app developers on iOS and its other operating systems have again been criticized by Telegram CEO, Pavel Durov. The messaging platform recently launched its premium service that provides a few additional features, unlike the freemium version. However, the founder is not happy with the way Apple is forcing developers to use WebKit for developing web apps but restricts some features on purpose. This move is impacting Telegram’s web version of the app for iPhone and MacBook users.
TechRadar

Amazon's website goes down for thousands of users around the world

On Monday, online retail giant Amazon experienced several outages starting from about 1PM EST. Amazon has more or less resolved the outages now but they lasted for roughly two hours. During that time, people reported over 11,000 incidents they had with the site, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector and reported on by Reuters.
TechRadar

Google Calendar emails are finally getting a welcome overhaul

Making sure you have all the information needed for a meeting should soon be a lot easier thanks to a new Google Workspace update. The company's Google Calendar app is overhauling the messages it sends users to make sure that the key details are presented in what it says is a "more accessible and useful" way.
TechRadar

Snowflake launches App Store-like marketplace for all your enterprise application needs

Snowflake has announced an expansion that will turn its Data Cloud platform into a marketplace for data-intensive enterprise applications. At Snowflake Summit 2022, the database firm launched a preview of a new Native Application Framework, through which developers can build apps that run natively in the Data Cloud and can be sold to other members of the ecosystem via Snowflake Marketplace.
TechRadar

Amazfit Zepp E smartwatch with an AMOLED display debuts in India

Amazfit has been trying its best to make an impact in the Indian smartwatch market with the continuous launch of its wearable range. Now, the brand is back with another device named Amazfit Zepp E smart smartwatch. It is available in the market near the price range of Rs 10,000.
TechRadar

TechRadar news and features

All of the latest technology news and features from TechRadar. Apple is about to make your iPad more useful than ever. Well done Apple: MagSafe is finally becoming useful. I've finally found the best-fitting earbuds for small ears – and they're from Sony. 4. Garmin Fenix 7 vs Apple...
TechRadar

Firefox says it's now the most secure browser in the world

The browser wars (opens in new tab) could soon heat up again following a bold declaration from Firefox (opens in new tab). The Mozilla-owned platform has declared itself to be the most private and secure browser (opens in new tab) available across Windows and Mac following the rollout of an upgraded privacy tool that provides its "strongest privacy protection to date."
TechRadar

Hackers are using fake apps and wallets to steal your crypto

Cryptocurrency users and enthusiasts are being targeted by malicious actors with fake wallet apps that steal their precious tokens, researchers have found. Cybersecurity researchers from Confiant discovered that some of the world’s most popular cryptocurrency wallets are being spoofed by clones (opens in new tab) that carry malware. Coinbase,...
TechRadar

Do identity theft protection and credit monitoring work?

Protecting your identity online can be expensive but the alternative is far worse. Everyone is at risk of identity theft. But can you really protect against it? Companies offering identity theft protection and credit monitoring services suggest that you can. But how reliable are these services? Do they really deliver on their promise, or can you protect your identity from theft without signing up for expensive "identity insurance?"
TechRadar

How to monitor and protect your tax information from ID theft

Identity theft protection (opens in new tab) packages are one of the best ways of helping to fend off attacks from cybercriminals (opens in new tab) and, given their usefulness, are very affordable. And with all of us tending to have much more personal information out there in the online world these days, it’s certainly prudent to have a line of defense in place to safeguard your details.
TechRadar

EV prices likely to come down in India - This is why

Fire and explosion of battery packs in electric vehicles (two-wheelers). The government report has been a scathing on manufacturers on using below par materials for battery packs. Despite a lot of buzz, the off-take of electric vehicles in the market continues to be low. EV manufacture has been hugely hit by supply-side issues, especially chip shortage. Despite concerted efforts by the industry, the number of charging outlets continues to be low beyond the main cities.
TechRadar

Why iOS 16 makes me think lossless isn't coming to AirPods Pro 2… yet

One of the big on-going rumors about Apple AirPods Pro 2 is that they'll support lossless audio, making them the first AirPods to do so. Despite Apple adding lossless audio to its Apple Music streaming service in 2021, it currently doesn't make any wireless headphones that can take advantage of the higher-res tracks… even the mighty AirPods Max.
TechRadar

Browser fingerprinting: what it is and how to protect yourself

Worried about your online privacy? If not, you should be: there's big money to be made in understanding where people go on the web, when, and why, and companies are falling over themselves to find new and sneakier ways to track everything you do. And don't think you're necessarily safe...
TechRadar

Nothing Phone (1) may come with a similar form factor to Apple's iPhone

Nothing Phone (1) may come in an all too familiar design according to a sneak peek at the device. As we all know, the mid-range smartphone will retail on Flipkart in India and there is already a dedicated product page (opens in new tab) too. Recently, the e-commerce site updated the carousel banners with a new marketing campaign for the Nothing Phone (1). The company has been using nature-themed references for its devices. While it was ants for the Nothing Ear (1), the phone has been designed “with warmth, intention and joy” like parrots. From the banner that has been posted, it looks like parrots are the props used for the product photoshoots.
TechRadar

Ather Energy is cool to talk about a fiery issue - And it's reassuring

Admittedly, the two-wheeler EV market is going through a crisis period in India. The unfortunate fire mishaps involving many brands of e-scooters has engendered a crisis of confidence. For instance, the total registrations of electric two-wheelers from the top 10 players in India slipped to 36,535 units in May from 45,084 units in April --- a near 20% fall. The DRDO's report has pointed fingers at the companies for using sub-standard materials for battery packs.
TechRadar

Is a 12-inch MacBook on the horizon – and if so, uh, why?

Rumors have been floating around in recent weeks that Apple might be reintroducing a 12-inch MacBook into its product lineup, but where there's hope for some who may revel in this news, not everyone is convinced about its accuracy. As reported by MacRumors (opens in new tab), the initial murmurs...
TechRadar

Adobe wants to tackle the scourge of misleading online photos

Adobe wants developers to help in the fight against online visual misinformation with a line of open source content verification tools. Famed for its photo editor and image manipulation software, since 2019, Adobe has been attempting to assuage some of the damage fuelled by heavily edited, misused, or stolen digital media through its Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI).
TechRadar

Apple just made it massively easier to bring your WhatsApp over from Android

Switching mobile platforms is stressful, but Apple and WhatsApp just made one part of it much easier. The Cupertino tech giant and one of the world's most popular encrypted messaging platforms, which also happens to be owned by Meta, partnered up to smooth the path from Android to iOS, at least for your previous WhatsApp conversations and activities on Android.
TechRadar

