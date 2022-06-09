Wellesley High girls golf finishes 3rd at States

On the Wellesley/Needham line, off a street lined with some of Wellesley’s most beautiful mansions, a parking area just large enough for a few cars grants easy access to the 25-acre Guernsey Sanctuary. The trailhead is so much a part of its woodland surroundings that I blew by it, even though I’ve visited the beauty spot many times over the years. To reach the dirt lot from Dover Road in Wellesley, turn down Livingston Road. Livingston Road turns into Winding River Road, and near the Wellesley/Needham line is where you’ll find the parking area. Pro tip: when the house numbers reach the 150s/160s, slow down. You’re there. If you pass the yellow “no salt zone” sign on the right, and the yellow fire hydrant on the left, you’ve gone too far.

WELLESLEY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO