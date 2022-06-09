ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellesley, MA

Wellesley High girls golf finishes 3rd at States

By Bob Brown
The Swellesley Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongrats to coaches Ken Bateman and Emily Gordon and...

theswellesleyreport.com

The Swellesley Report

Wellesley hike: Guernsey Sanctuary, the Sabrina Lake area

On the Wellesley/Needham line, off a street lined with some of Wellesley’s most beautiful mansions, a parking area just large enough for a few cars grants easy access to the 25-acre Guernsey Sanctuary. The trailhead is so much a part of its woodland surroundings that I blew by it, even though I’ve visited the beauty spot many times over the years. To reach the dirt lot from Dover Road in Wellesley, turn down Livingston Road. Livingston Road turns into Winding River Road, and near the Wellesley/Needham line is where you’ll find the parking area. Pro tip: when the house numbers reach the 150s/160s, slow down. You’re there. If you pass the yellow “no salt zone” sign on the right, and the yellow fire hydrant on the left, you’ve gone too far.
WELLESLEY, MA
The Swellesley Report

Developer makes pitch for bringing bio labs to Wellesley

The buildout of lab space in Massachusetts continues to boom, and real estate investment firm Beacon Capital Partners wants Wellesley to get in on the action at 93 Worcester St. (aka, Wellesley Gateway) and across the road at Park 9 . More specifically, it wants to repurpose office space at the intersection of Rtes. 9 and 95 so that life sciences firms can move in.
WELLESLEY, MA
The Swellesley Report

Wellesley streets keeping first responders busy

Wellesley first responders provide services at the scene of hundreds of accidents a year, and those using the town’s streets have been keeping them busy this month. Swellesley Jr., happened upon a scene Sunday at Weston Road and Rte. 135 where a cyclist smashed into a car and flipped over the handlebars.
WELLESLEY, MA
The Swellesley Report

Tatte Bakery & Cafe to open June 15th in Wellesley—we got a sneak peek

Tatte Bakery & Cafe in Wellesley’s Linden Square will officially open on Wednesday, June 15, at 7am, bringing a little bit of Paris to the former CPK space. We scored a special “friends & family” invitation a couple days ahead of that to try out the impatiently awaited restaurant, which enjoys a rabid cult following at its 20 Massachusetts locations and seven DC outposts.
WELLESLEY, MA

