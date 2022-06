(Photos courtesy of Cherokee County Office of Emergency & Homeland Security) Highway 278 surrounding roads were re-opened at around 10:30 Friday night. Alabama Highway 278, along with a number of county roads, had to be shut down for most of the day Friday, following an 18-wheeler rollover near County Rooad 126, just before 8:00 that morning. The wreck resulted in the tanker springing what was described as a “small leak”; the tanker was reportedly hauling around 80,000 pounds of Anhydrous Ammonia.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO