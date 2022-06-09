ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorcycle rider killed following collision in Westlake District

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 5 days ago

Motorcycle rider killed following collision in Westlake District 00:22

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in the Westlake District Thursday morning, after a motorcycle rider collided with another vehicle.

The crash was reported just before 5:30 near the intersection of Third Street and Rampart Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

When officers arrived, the motorcycle rider was neither conscious nor breathing, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the collision, but the driver of the car remained on scene and waited for authorities to arrive.

The area was expected to remain closed for some time Thursday as the investigation continued.

