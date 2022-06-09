ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado OT Commit to Consider WVU & Several Others

By Schuyler Callihan
 5 days ago

West Virginia is looking to pick up its first offensive line commit of the cycle.

West Virginia currently has seven commits in the 2023 recruiting class but has yet to land any offensive linemen. That could change soon with their recent pursuit of Colorado commit Naquil Betrand (6'7", 310 lbs) out of Philadelphia, PA.

Despite being committed to Colorado, Betrand took a visit to WVU a few weeks ago and walked away very impressed with the coaching staff.

"It was great. I was really excited to be there," Betrand told Mountaineers Now. "It was great to see the nice facilities and I was able to have a great talk with Coach Moore. He's a real cool dude. I like how he coaches guys and how he keeps everything real with me."

Betrand also said that it will take a lot to flip his commitment from Colorado, but on Wednesday he posted a list of ten schools that he will be considering.

Auburn, Boston College, Cincinnati, Colorado, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Syracuse, Texas A&M, and West Virginia are all in the mix. A timeline for an official decision has not been determined at this time.

