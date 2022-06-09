ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police Arrest So-Called 'Mad Cat' Graffiti Vandal In Central Jersey

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Z1kX_0g5VYScS00
Graffiti left by the "Mad Cat" vandal Photo Credit: Twitter/ South Brunswick PD

Police in Central Jersey said they have arrested a serial graffiti vandal.

The so-called "Mad Cat" vandal was arrested by South Brunswick police, they announced on Twitter.

The suspect repeatedly spray-painted multiple locations over the past three months, police said.

More details to come, they said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

MISSING: Cherry Hill Man Disappeared 11 Days Ago

Cherry Hill police seek the public's help finding a missing 68-year-old man. Peter Meyers was last seen leaving his place of employment, Resintech Inc. located at 1801 Federal Street in Camden on June 3, according to Cherry Hill police. On June 6, Meyers’ vehicle was located unoccupied on an unpaved...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Jersey#Police#Graffiti#Vandal#Violent Crime
NJ.com

N.J. jewelry store employees hurt in smash-and-grab robbery

Several employees were injured in a smash-and-grab robbery at a jewelry store in Woodbridge on Friday night, authorities said. The robbery occurred around 7:45 p.m. when a group of masked people carrying guns and wearing gloves followed an employee through the front door of Virani Jewelers on Oak Tree Road in the Iselin section of Woodbridge, police said.
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

VIDEO: Driver pulled over after picking up hitch, impeding traffic on Clifton Avenue

Should you wish to give someone a ride, pull over to the side and make sure it’s safe and you’re not impeding traffic. This content, and any other content on TLS, may not be republished or reproduced without prior permission from TLS. Copying or reproducing our content is both against the law and against Halacha. To inquire about using our content, including videos or photos, email us at general@thelakewoodscoop.com.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Cats
Daily Voice

Pair Of Ex-Cons Arrested In PA Gun, Drug Ring Takedown

Law enforcement agents arrested two ex-cons and seized a large amount of evidence in the takedown of a gun and drug ring they say supplied methamphetamine and firearms, including untraceable ghost guns and fully automatic weapons, in the Lower Bucks County and Northern Philadelphia areas. Detectives with the Bucks County...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
thelakewoodscoop.com

Authorities investigating after person slashed across face in Lakewood; DUI driver hits TLS reporter’s vehicle on scene [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

Authorities are investigating after a man was slashed across his face in Lakewood. The incident happened shortly before 1:00 AM on 4th Street. The victim was treated on scene and hospitalized. The suspect fled the scene. Lakewood‘s detective bureau and CSI are investigating. While covering the scene, a TLS...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. driver killed in 2-car crash in South Jersey

An 81-year-old Williamstown man was killed Saturday night in a two-car crash in Gloucester County and the other driver was injured, Monroe Township police said. The man, whose name had not been disclosed as of Sunday evening, was drive north on Route 42 in Monroe, in a 2019 GMC Terrain, at 8:51 p.m. Saturday when he began turning at the Georgia Avenue intersection, police said.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Maryland State Police Trooper Rescues German Shepherds In Harford County

A fast-acting state police trooper in Maryland came to the aid of two German Shepherds who found themselves in a precarious position dodging traffic on I-95 in Harford County. Trooper First Class Duke Sawyer was investigating a single-car crash on the interstate when he was alerted by multiple cars blowing their horns behind the scene of the investigation.
fox29.com

Caught on camera: Woman accused of abandoning kittens in a box in N.J. town

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. - Police are looking for information after they say a woman was seen abandoning kittens in Woodbridge. The woman drove onto a private property and abandoned two kittens in a box, according to police. She was allegedly caught in the act on a surveillance camera on the property.
Daily Voice

40K Fentanyl Pills, 11 Pounds Of Meth Seized In Bensalem Drug Bust: PD

Approximately 40,000 fentanyl pills, 11 pounds of methamphetamine, and $5,000 in cash were seized during a drug bust in Bensalem, authorities said. Four people were arrested as a result of the joint investigation: Arturo Avila, 37, Anthony Gonzales, 26, Alex Zaragoza, 22, and Ramon Caro, 19, all of Riverside, CA, according to the Bensalem Police Department and the Philadelphia DEA HIDTA Task Force.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
New Jersey 101.5

World famous director shooting movie in South Jersey

Over the weekend, people were wondering what all the commotion was at the Evergreen Dairy Bar on Route 70 in Southampton. There was a buzz on social media and tons of questions on the NextDoor app about what was going on in the quiet sleepy little town on the edge of the Pine Barrens.
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
292K+
Followers
45K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George's, St. Mary's, and Washington Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, Suffolk, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy