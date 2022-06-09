Police Arrest So-Called 'Mad Cat' Graffiti Vandal In Central Jersey

Should you wish to give someone a ride, pull over to the side and make sure it’s safe and you’re not impeding traffic. This content, and any other content on TLS, may not be republished or reproduced without prior permission from TLS. Copying or reproducing our content is both against the law and against Halacha. To inquire about using our content, including videos or photos, email us at general@thelakewoodscoop.com.

LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO