Police Arrest So-Called 'Mad Cat' Graffiti Vandal In Central Jersey

As reported earlier on TLS Status, a suspect was tackled and taken into custody on Cedarbridge Avenue. Police tell TLS a warrant was out for the man’s arrest, and when the officer attempted to take him into custody he resisted arrest. The officer called for backup, and numerous officers...
Cherry Hill police seek the public's help finding a missing 68-year-old man. Peter Meyers was last seen leaving his place of employment, Resintech Inc. located at 1801 Federal Street in Camden on June 3, according to Cherry Hill police. On June 6, Meyers’ vehicle was located unoccupied on an unpaved...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities are combing the waters near Island Beach State Park in Lacey Township, N.J., after a 59-year-old woman swimming at the location was swept out to sea, reported NJ.com, the Advance/SILive.com’s sister site. The woman was at the beach with her husband just before...
PEQUANNOCK — In just 24 hours, an online campaign had raised more than $37,000 in support of the family of a single mother who was struck and killed while running over the weekend. Jill Altman Russo, 55, was hit at about 8:20 a.m. on Sunday in the area of...
An 18-year-old girl has died following a crash along Interstate 83 in Pennsylvania, authorities say. Adrianna Reith, of Chanceford Township—for an unknown reason—lost control of her 2016 Chevrolet Cobalt on I-83 near exit 21 westbound in Manchester Township, according to a release by the York County coroner’s office.
Several employees were injured in a smash-and-grab robbery at a jewelry store in Woodbridge on Friday night, authorities said. The robbery occurred around 7:45 p.m. when a group of masked people carrying guns and wearing gloves followed an employee through the front door of Virani Jewelers on Oak Tree Road in the Iselin section of Woodbridge, police said.
Should you wish to give someone a ride, pull over to the side and make sure it's safe and you're not impeding traffic.
Law enforcement agents arrested two ex-cons and seized a large amount of evidence in the takedown of a gun and drug ring they say supplied methamphetamine and firearms, including untraceable ghost guns and fully automatic weapons, in the Lower Bucks County and Northern Philadelphia areas. Detectives with the Bucks County...
The New Jersey State Commission of Investigation last year issued an “Abusing the Badge” report that found many Garden State municipalities are still appointing constables. The practice began in the 1600s when there was no such thing as police, and the British used them to keep the peace...
Police have issued an alert about a missing 23-year-old woman from New York. Brittney Snyder, of St. Lawrence County, was last physically seen on Tuesday, April 12, and she was last heard from over the phone on Sunday, June 5, according an announcement from New York State Police on Tuesday, June 14.
Authorities are investigating after a man was slashed across his face in Lakewood. The incident happened shortly before 1:00 AM on 4th Street. The victim was treated on scene and hospitalized. The suspect fled the scene. Lakewood‘s detective bureau and CSI are investigating. While covering the scene, a TLS...
An 81-year-old Williamstown man was killed Saturday night in a two-car crash in Gloucester County and the other driver was injured, Monroe Township police said. The man, whose name had not been disclosed as of Sunday evening, was drive north on Route 42 in Monroe, in a 2019 GMC Terrain, at 8:51 p.m. Saturday when he began turning at the Georgia Avenue intersection, police said.
A fast-acting state police trooper in Maryland came to the aid of two German Shepherds who found themselves in a precarious position dodging traffic on I-95 in Harford County. Trooper First Class Duke Sawyer was investigating a single-car crash on the interstate when he was alerted by multiple cars blowing their horns behind the scene of the investigation.
WOODBRIDGE, N.J. - Police are looking for information after they say a woman was seen abandoning kittens in Woodbridge. The woman drove onto a private property and abandoned two kittens in a box, according to police. She was allegedly caught in the act on a surveillance camera on the property.
Approximately 40,000 fentanyl pills, 11 pounds of methamphetamine, and $5,000 in cash were seized during a drug bust in Bensalem, authorities said. Four people were arrested as a result of the joint investigation: Arturo Avila, 37, Anthony Gonzales, 26, Alex Zaragoza, 22, and Ramon Caro, 19, all of Riverside, CA, according to the Bensalem Police Department and the Philadelphia DEA HIDTA Task Force.
A 10-month-old baby girl from Maryland died after she fell out of the back seat of her mom's SUV and then was run over by the car over the weekend in Virginia, authorities said. The 35-year-old Hyatsville, MD driver had put her daughter in the back seat of her 2013...
Over the weekend, people were wondering what all the commotion was at the Evergreen Dairy Bar on Route 70 in Southampton. There was a buzz on social media and tons of questions on the NextDoor app about what was going on in the quiet sleepy little town on the edge of the Pine Barrens.
