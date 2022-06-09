ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Michael Owen 'breached UK law by promoting an unlicensed cryptocurrency casino in Twitter posts he was forced to delete - after controversially advertising NFTs which could not lose their initial value'

By Max Mathews For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Michael Owen has deleted tweets which breached UK laws on gambling advertising, according to reports.

The former England, Liverpool and Real Madrid striker made two Twitter posts which promoted unlicensed cryptocurrency casino 'Punt Casino'.

And, as reported by The Athletic, the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has ordered Owen to delete his promotion of a contentious non-fungible token (NFT) scheme which broke rules about advertising cryptocurrency products.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DrfXW_0g5VXOMz00
Michael Owen has reportedly deleted tweets which breached UK laws on gambling advertising
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IcdKs_0g5VXOMz00
The former England, Liverpool and Real Madrid striker made two Twitter posts which promoted unlicensed cryptocurrency casino 'Punt Casino', which does not have a UK licence

On May 16, Owen took to Twitter to promote Curacao-registered Punt Casino, which does not have a UK licence.

UK law dictates only firms approved by the UK Gambling Commission can be advertised to UK customers.

The tweets have since been deleted by the 42-year-old, and Punt Casino's website has reportedly been geo-blocked, meaning those in the UK cannot access the website.

A spokesperson said: 'Punt Casino is a fully licensed Curacao casino operating under the rules and regulations associated with that license.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JYINf_0g5VXOMz00
Owen also came under heavy fire for encouraging people to invest in his latest NFT venture
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21XA4Y_0g5VXOMz00
His controversial claims that they cannot lose their value have provoked widespread scrutiny 

'We do not target or promote our casino to customers of any countries and/or jurisdictions not allowed by such license... Punt Casino takes its responsibilities as a legitimate and licensed casino operator very seriously.'

Owen has said about the company: 'I'm a strong believer in the power of crypto, so teaming up with an innovative platform like Punt Casino feels like a natural fit.'

Punt Casino, based on the Caribbean island of Curacao, accepts cryptocurrency like Bitcoin and Ethereum as payment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XxZWh_0g5VXOMz00
Andrew Green, also involved in the project, said 'we cannot guarantee or say... you cannot lose'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1llY1E_0g5VXOMz00
Owen has been accused of 'encouraging people to invest hard-earned cash in risky assets'

This is unusual in the UK because the gambling regulator says the practice has sizeable risks of criminal activity, for example money laundering.

Owen was also told by the ASA to delete a tweet advertising NFTs, which courted controversy due his claims they were 'the first-ever that can't lose their initial value'.

A spokesperson for Owen said the case is now closed after he removed the tweet.

He appeared to believe the NFTs contain code which means it cannot be sold for less than it was bought for - but if someone buys one and the price goes down, the customer reportedly cannot cut their losses by selling up - so they lose the whole amount they paid.

WHAT ARE NFTs?

What is a NFT? A Non-Fungible Token (NFT) is a unique digital token encrypted with an artist's signature and which verifies its ownership and authenticity and is permanently attached to the piece.

What do they look like? Most NFTs include some kind digital artwork, such as photos, videos, GIFs, and music. Theoretically, anything digital could be turned into a NFT.

Where do you buy them? At the moment, NFTs are most commonly sold in so-called 'drops', timed online sales by blockchain-backed marketplaces like Nifty Gateway, Opensea and Rarible.

Why would I want to own one? There's an array of reasons why someone may want to buy a NFT. For some, the reason may be emotional value, because NFTs are seen as collectors' items. For others, they are seen as an investment opportunity similar to cryptocurrencies, because the value could increase.

When were NFTs created? Writer and podcaster Andrew Steinwold traced the origins of NFTs back to 2012, with the creation of the Colored Coins cryptocurrency. NFTs didn't move into the mainstream until five years later, when the blockchain game CryptoKitties began selling virtual cats in 2017.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Nintendo is urged to investigate Joy-Con 'drift' that causes Switch consoles to register movement even when players are not touching the controllers – as survey reveals 40% of UK owners have experienced the issue

Owners of the popular Nintendo Switch games console have been left footing hefty bills to replace faulty Joy-Con controllers because of a flaw in the technology, according to a new report. Since the Nintendo Switch was launched in 2017, there have been many reports of 'Joy-Con drift', where the console...
VIDEO GAMES
Daily Mail

Failed butcher jailed after importing 2.3tonnes of fake Australia Post bags he sold on eBay with the help of his wife used some of the proceeds to fund their lavish wedding

A failed butcher from western Sydney has been jailed after he and his wife imported counterfeit Australia Post bags from China to fund their lavish wedding. Damien Steven Butler, from Riverstone in the city's northwest, was sentenced to two years and three months behind bars for shipping in 2.3tonnes of the fraudulent carrier bags - earning more than $340,000 by selling them online.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Fans call for Gareth Southgate to be SACKED by England after dismal 4-0 defeat by Hungary and worry the manager may 'waste another golden generation' at the World Cup in Qatar

Furious England fans are calling for Gareth Southgate to be axed after the Three Lions' pitiful 4-0 hiding to Hungary on Tuesday night. Roland Sallai fired the visitors ahead with his 16th-minute opener before striking again twenty minutes from time, which forced the Three Lions to chase the game. But...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Owen
Daily Mail

Boris Johnson refuses to rule out withdrawing from European Convention on Human Rights and says Government 'may very well' have to change laws on deporting asylum seekers after appeals slashed numbers due on flight to Rwanda tonight

Boris Johnson said the Government could 'very well' change human rights law in order to enforce its Rwanda migrants plan. Asked earlier today about a series of legal challenges to the offshore processing policy, the prime minister refused to rule out pulling out of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Sarah Ferguson is a vision in an emerald green velvet and silk gown as she shows solidarity with Ukraine with yellow and blue pin at star-studded Filming Italy Festival 2022

Sarah Ferguson looked sensational in an emerald green gown as she attended the Filming Italy Festival 2022 red carpet in Santa Margherita di Pula on Sunday. The Duchess of York, 62, resembled a goddess in the velvet and silk dress, that showed off her lovely figure. She added a pair...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Cryptokitties#Uk#Real Madrid#Athletic#Curacao
Daily Mail

Some children arriving in primary education are unable to say their own NAMES, teachers report is set to reveal - with many not toilet trained, still eating baby food and one pupil even brought to school in a shopping trolley

Children arriving at primary schools in Britain are unable to say their own names, with many not trained and still eating baby foods, a report is set to reveal. A year-long inquiry into the state of the UK education system will reveal its results on Wednesday after finding out from dozens of headteachers, experts and leaders that early-years education is in a shocking state.
EDUCATION
Daily Mail

Distraught family in three-year battle with Metricon claim they were sent a 'Photoshopped' picture to cover up shoddy work on their dream home - and are too afraid to move in until the building giant pays THEM $215,000

A family caught in a bitter legal dispute with a major construction firm claim its builders sent them a Photoshopped image showing an essential safety feature that didn't exist. The Barbagallo family's home in Sydney's inner-west burned down three years ago after an electrical fault sparked a fire. They lost...
LAW
Daily Mail

Ministers sink threat to free Press

Ministers yesterday saw off an attempt to introduce State regulation of the Press by the back door. A Labour MP wanted to change a Government Bill to put pressure on news organisations to join up to an 'approved regulator'. But Chris Philp, the culture minister, told MPs the Government would...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Now 'second home hotspots' in Cornwall, the Peak District, Wales and Whitstable gear up for their own fight against 'rich outsiders' snapping up property for holiday lets and seaside boltholes - after Whitby voted to ban out-of-towners buying new builds

Britain's 'staycation spots' are beginning to rise up against wealthy 'outsiders' who have been snatching up properties to convert into holiday lets and seaside boltholes after being inspired by Whitby's historic decision to ban out-of-towners buying new builds. Residents in the fishing port on the Yorkshire coast turned out in...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Novak Djokovic 'is facing a ban from the US Open' with no plans to relax American immigration rules requiring Covid vaccinations for travellers... but Russians 'will be allowed to play' as USTA expect no politically motivated bans

World No 1 Novak Djokovic is reportedly set to be excluded from this year's US Open amid his ongoing opposition to taking the Covid-19 vaccine. The 20-time Grand Slam champion was booted out of Australia a day before the tournament at Melbourne Park began in January this year, after immigration minister Alex Hawke used his discretionary powers to cancel his visa.
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

SIMON JONES: Mindful midfielder Marc Roca plays 'like a quarterback' and is set to light up Leeds with his hard work and good smart positional play... as his £10.4m move from Bayern Munich nears completion

Marc Roca may not be the quickest of players but for Leeds United's new £10.4million signing, the game is all in the mind. A deep thinker, advocate of meditation and avid reader, the Spaniard, who is joining from Bayern Munich, recommends Awaken the Giant Within by American motivational guru Tony Robbins as his go-to book before bedtime.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Britain's civil service continued to balloon by more than 4,000 jobs in first three months of this year - as figures reveal Boris might have to cut MORE roles in order to shrink Whitehall to 2016 size

Britain's civil service continued to balloon by more than 4,000 jobs in the first three months of this year, new figures have shown. Estimates from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed there were 479,040 full-time equivalent roles in March, compared to 474,900 in December last year. The number of...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Revealed: Star of Channel 4's SAS: Who Dares Wins is the homeowner set to lose appeal to keep 44ft long £6,000 decking he installed on steel poles so his 'children could play in privacy'

A contestant on the latest series of Channel 4's SAS: Who Dares Wins is set to lose a protracted planning battle to keep 'unsightly' garden decking which is 44ft long and towers 16ft over the street below. Jamie Davies, 38, put up the super structure on a huge steel frame...
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

'We intend to nurture his talent and see it grow': Jurgen Klopp promises to unlock new £85m record signing Darwin Nunez's potential… but insists he is still a 'work in progress' as he calls for patience from fans

Jurgen Klopp has promised to unlock all the untapped potential in Darwin Nunez after Liverpool completed their statement signing of the summer transfer window. Nunez, the Uruguay striker, completed the formalities of his move from Benfica yesterday, having a medical and signing a six-year contract that will see him earn in the region of £140,000 a week.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

407K+
Followers
42K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy