ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Twitter Can't Stop Talking About Padma Lakshmi's Controversial Taco Tweet

By Lauren Cahn
Mashed
Mashed
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Since 2020, fans have been accompanying Padma Lakshmi on a tour of foods around the U.S. on "Taste the Nation." This suggests that Lakshmi, who is also a "Top Chef" host, is considered a reliable source of information on American food culture. Indeed, when Lakshmi took to Twitter on June 8...

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Padma Lakshmi Just Celebrated A Triumph For Taste The Nation

Padma Lakshmi might be best known as a host and judge on Bravo's "Top Chef," but the television personality has a lot more than just one show to juggle in her busy life. When she's not entertaining her child Krishna – aka "Little Hands" – with a mother-daughter soup moment or dressing up her dog Divina in adorable outfits, she's also busy at the helm of her very own show, "Taste the Nation."
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Britney Spears' Wedding Guests Reportedly Didn't Get A Traditional Dinner

It's a tale as old as time. Boy meets girl on the set of girl's music video, "Slumber Party," after being selected as the narrative love interest from a pile of headshots (via Vogue). Girl falls for boy, who supports girl through her fight for conservatorship, wearing a "#FreeBritney" t-shirt and eventually proposing with a 4-carat diamond ring that says "Lioness" on the band. If you've seen it once, you've seen it a hundred times. Perhaps that's why, in Britney Spears' recent marriage to Sam Asghari, the guests apparently didn't see a typical dinner service. You know, to shake things up a bit.
MUSIC
The Spun

Look: Alex Rodriguez, New Girlfriend Are Enjoying Vacation

We've seen Alex Rodriguez and Kathryne Padgett, his new girlfriend, courtside at a number of NBA games this spring. The two found time to enjoy themselves outside of the country recently as well. TMZ Sports has photos of A-Rod and Padgett hanging out at a nightclub in Capri, Italy. According...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Mashed

Why Diet Pepsi Just Got Dragged Into Rudy Giuliani's Latest Scandal

According to Statista, Diet Pepsi has seen a gradual falling-off in its popularity in the U.S. going back at least as far as 2004. To wit, Diet Pepsi's U.S. market share was around 6% that year, but since then, it has gradually dwindled to less than 4%. This could be seen as a particularly unfortunate state of affairs for the soda brand, given that in 2005, Pepsi announced its plan to rely on Diet Pepsi as its "flagship" brand, per the Wall Street Journal. Nor can it be said to reflect any sort of general trend in the popularity of sugar-free soft drinks; said popularity has, in fact, increased steadily and is projected to continue on an upward trajectory through 2025, per Grandview Research.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mashed

Lay's Might Be Bringing Back A Fan-Favorite Summer Chip Flavor

Sometimes a food brand will produce a snackable item that sticks with fans for a long time, even once it's been discontinued. Taco Bell bringing back its Mexican Pizza only came after fans had been calling for its return for years after the chain shared the bad news with Mexican Pizza fans that the item would be leaving the menu. Another food item that snackers seem to feel similarly passionate about is Lay's Garden Tomato & Basil, a potato chip flavor that was discontinued a few years ago.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Padma Lakshmi
Person
Matthew Mcconaughey
Mashed

The Huge Uber Eats Taco Bell Order That Had Reddit Shocked

From time to time, we all get a craving for greasy food. But perhaps none of us has ever taken such a craving to the extremes of one recent Taco Bell order. Showcased on Reddit, the immense order featured 80 servings each of seasoned fries, beef burritos, and nacho cheese dips as well as 40 servings each of soft beef tacos, crunchy beef tacos, iced teas, and iced coffees. In total, the giant order included 80 drinks and 320 food items.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Whatever Happened To Crispy M&M's?

A treat consisting of bite-sized chocolates with candy coatings, M&M's have been enchanting the U.S. for a little over a century (via M&M's). The nation's adoration for the simple snack food even landed M&M's in the hands of astronauts as a part of their rations for space in 1981. But there have been as many road bumps in M&M's long history as there have been triumphs.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tacos#2nd Amendment#Taco Day#Controversial Taco Tweet#American
Mashed

The Food Network Show Reddit Thinks Has Too Much Drama

It's safe to assume that multiple shows on Food Network rack up at least a few loyal fans, but even wildly successful cable channels miss the mark sometimes. The fact that Food Network's programming so thoroughly runs the gamut of premise, setting, and vibe might be partly due to the brand's understanding of the eclectic interests of its viewers. But it can also afford to lose a few ratings now and then. Consider how many Food Network shows have been canceled over the years, including popular ones like "Ace of Cakes" and "Restaurant: Impossible" — there's clearly plenty of room for turnaround and some pretty bad decisions in the Food Network-verse.
TV SHOWS
Mashed

Trisha Paytas' Butter Noodles Recipe That Went Viral For All The Wrong Reasons

YouTuber Trisha Paytas is no stranger to controversy, even in the food world. While Paytas was originally known for her skits and vlogs when she first started her YouTube channel in the early 2000s, she eventually expanded her content to include mukbang videos, where she would eat a large spread of foods while chatting with viewers on camera. Paytas even started teaming up with other mukbangers like Nikocado Avocado, though controversy continued to follow her as viewers speculated about health issues associated with mukbang culture. But Paytas has continued following her passions, and fans have been drawn to the YouTuber's food content in all its forms.
RECIPES
Mashed

This Is Kim Kardashian's Go-To McDonald's Order

Kim Kardashian lives her life under a microscope, whether it's being filmed for her hit reality series or being chased by the paparazzi. Her loyal fans want to know everything, from what she eats on a date with Pete Davidson to her favorite Cheetos flavor. Fans may be surprised to...
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Whatever Happened To The Dog In The Bush's Baked Beans Commercials?

Even if you're not familiar with the brand, there's a good chance that your favorite BBQ baked beans recipe involves a can Bush's Baked Beans. When we did our ranking of popular canned baked beans, the top three were all Bush's Baked Beans offerings. The beautiful baked bean footage we've...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Mashed

The Magic Spoon Flavor Instagram Is Begging To Come Back

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Many brands look for ways to evoke the childhood magic of munching on colorful and sugar-filled bowls of cereal — take Bath & Body Works' cereal and cartoons scented candle, for example. Magic Spoon, which Thrillist calls "a leader in the cereal-for-adults sector," is one of several companies capitalizing on the nostalgia of sweet breakfast cereal.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Artistic Starbucks Name Board The Internet Can't Get Enough Of

You never really know your co-workers until they reveal their hidden talents. For example, who knew University of Texas alum and pro basketball player Myles Turner can snap Lego bricks together with such precision to build the Death Star or Millennium Falcon? Or that NFL kicker Justin Tucker likes to keep his operetta vocals in tip-top shape to sing his favorite Christmas carols in church (via Aleteia). "Grey's Anatomy" star Patrick Dempsey let the world know he can juggle during an appearance on "Rachael Ray," and Justin Bieber showed off his Rubik's Cube skills while singing and driving on "Carpool Karaoke" with James Corden.
NFL
Salon

A 1930s whipping cream cake is the internet's latest favorite recipe

Every few weeks, people on the internet obsess over a recipe, and it spreads like wildfire. The source is often social media, frequently Instagram and TikTok, but more and more, Reddit seems to be the source. For most, Reddit is a never-ending list of community-driven forums on everything from news and hobbies to fandom and Bitcoin advice. But it's also an increasingly popular platform for recipe discovery, especially in the subreddit channel /Old_Recipes. This page, with more than 250,000 followers, has come to be a full-blown digital archive of everything from generations-old heirloom recipes to magazine clippings from decades past. It's quickly grown to be one of the more exciting cooking resources on the internet, with an engaged community breathing new life into each recipe. Some recipes remain one-hit wonders, while others gain traction and only pick up speed from there. Recipes spanning from Murder Cookies to Armenian Perok Cake to Nana's Devil's Food Cake have all gone viral, well beyond Reddit. Not only do these get their 15 minutes of fame on the wider internet, they're frequently shared on the /Old_Recipes forum months after they were originally shared. The latest recipe to go viral, a dense buttery Bundt called Whipping Cream Cake, is no exception. What is it about such a recipe that peaks the internet's interest, rocketing many to fame, while others stay stuck in the past?
RECIPES
Mashed

Instagram Is Raining Hearts On Duff Goldman's Special Message To His 'Sweet Muffin'

On the list of things you probably didn't know about Goldman, it might surprise you to learn that his culinary skills aren't limited to all things cake. During an appearance on WGN Radio, the former "Ace of Cakes" star revealed that since becoming a dad, he has liked o make food at home for his family and that his wife, Johnna, is "his muse." He even shared that during one episode of his new show, "Ace of Taste" – where he cooks up "hearty" and "family-friendly" meals, per Food Network - he made all of his wife's favorite recipes. Goldman is truly a family man, devoted to his better half and their baby girl, Josephine.
RECIPES
Mashed

Mashed

135K+
Followers
34K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy