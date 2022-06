At Forrester Creations, Carter tells Ridge that Paris isn’t dating Zende anymore and he’s okay with him seeing her. Ridge mocks, “Oh, Zende’s okay with it!” and asks Carter to explain what’s going on. Carter feels in limbo and is frustrated. He can see what he wants in front of him, but can’t have it. Taylor walks in and Carter leaves them to talk. Ridge fills her in on Paris going from Zende to Carter. He senses his friend isn’t all that happy about it and is worried about him. He’s worried about a lot of people lately. Talk turns to Steffy and Taylor remarks on their daughter trying to face a future without Finn.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO