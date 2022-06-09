ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I worked at CVS – there’s a reason the shelves are always so dusty & the trays are gross too

By Franca Akenami
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago

A PRIOR CVS employee has claimed that the store shelves and medicine trays they use don't get cleaned as often as you would think.

Speaking to The Sun, the ex-employee revealed that at their particular location, they simply didn't tidy up as often as they should.

A previous CVS employee claimed that there was a cleanliness issue at the location they worked at Credit: Getty
They said there was a reason the shelves were so dusty Credit: Getty

"The shelves are super dusty and dirty. We would have to clean them and it was so gross," they recalled.

They revealed that the reason behind the excessive shelf mess was that they could only clean the shelves when they had downtime. That happened to be once every two weeks.

The ex-employee also disclosed that the trays that they used for the medicine at their particular location were also dirty.

The purpose of these trays is to count the medication to ensure that people receive the correct amount.

The count is typically done with a tray and spatula so that employees don't touch the medicine with their hands.

The previous employee explained: "Some medications can’t be mixed or touched by other [medications], so we’re supposed to clean the tray to remove remnants and residue, and my supervisor and team members didn’t do it.

"Also, the trays we use in general should be cleaned cause they get gross, but you know they didn’t [clean them]."

The Sun has reached out to CVS for comment but has not heard back.

In other news, a Costco employee previously revealed that workers at the chain deliberately move items to confuse customers, and it's all about getting you to spend more money.

Employee Paige Saunders claimed that the directions to move things around come from corporate.

She stated: "When you're in the search of something specific, they move them so you spend time looking for it and on the way, [and] pick up other things."

"New products are also placed at the end of the aisle because you'll just see them and pick them up as you go."

sideways 3
5d ago

My wife waited over two hours and local CVS Sunday the pharmacy was jam packed. seems maybe they were trying to save money by cutting down on the staffing level.

19
XSoCal
5d ago

For 20 years I was involved in pharmaceutical pill dispensing and packaging industry. We had CVS and other like customers. It all depends if they set aside the time daily, weekly, monthly to do certain cleanings on their machines. Pill dispensing machines require it. Also, pharmacies have been running short staffed for years.

12
Mary Jury
4d ago

in any grocery business items are moved around approximately every 6 months, these moves are not just limited to Costco it's both security reasons ( catch shop lifters) and YES keep you in store longer to get you to spend more money.we as people have habits of going to certain aisles for only what we are going for. By moving stuff around you see something you haven't before causing you to go to other stores. They want you to keep your hard earned dollars in their store.

6
The US Sun

The US Sun

