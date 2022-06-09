ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jiri Prochazka 'does not compare to Jon Jones or the best of the best', insists Glover Teixeira but he admits UFC 275 challenger is 'freaking dangerous' and can do 'crazy things'

By Will Griffee For Mailonline
Jiri Prochazka does not measure up against top fighters such as Jon Jones, claims Glover Teixeira.

The Brazilian downplayed his UFC 275 challenger's ability in comparison to the division's top stars but admitted he has respect for the Czech's 'crazy' striking.

Teixeira enters the fight as champion but underdog among bookmakers despite his wealth of experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2buCzc_0g5VVufx00
Jiri Prochazka is a dangerous, unpredictable man but not an elite fighter, says Glover Teixeira
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eo4Ih_0g5VVufx00
The Brazilian dethroned Jan Blachowicz (left) to become the second-oldest UFC champion

He thinks Prochazka is 'freaking dangerous' but is more relaxed about fighting him than the likes of Jones, who he lost to in a title shot in 2014.

'He does some things I like,' he said on MMA Fighting podcast Trocação Franca.

Teixeira went on: 'He’s freaking dangerous, unpredictable, but has certain things, [like] the ground game, some movements he does… I won’t comment here about his movements, but will have a nice strategy for him.

'[Staying] calm. I have to be calm, don’t get too aggressive. I’ve lost some fights when I was too aggressive. You have to be calm against him and attack on the right time, the moment he makes those mistakes.'

The champion continued: '[Prochazka] does things that… I wouldn’t call him crazy, but sometimes he does crazy things.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tctSa_0g5VVufx00
Jones is still seen as the benchmark even though he vacated the light-heavyweight title 

'But I’ve fought guys that, man… I can’t compare him to someone like Jon Jones, the top fighters, the best of the best of the division.

'He does pretty cool things, throws unpredictable attacks, things that are hard to study. [But] he has mistakes, too.'

Prochazka is yet to fight five rounds in the UFC and Teixeira hopes he can take the contender into deep waters, testing his cardio and resolve late on.

He concluded: 'I have to train for five rounds and put pressure and see how much pressure he can take.'

'If it’s the third, if it’s the fourth, if it’s the fifth. [The plan is] to go for the finish since the beginning with my game of pressure.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U8HBa_0g5VVufx00
Teixeira wants to take the fight into the later rounds and find a finish after Prochazka tires

