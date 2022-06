In what seems like it will be a never-ending story, the Cleveland Browns acquisition of QB Deshaun Watson continues to be front-page news for all the wrong reasons. After two more cases were filed, the first since the team acquired him, recently and the New York Times investigation was published, the Browns and Watson have gone about business as usual. That is expected to continue with the mandatory minicamp opening today but business as usual, right now, also means more cases against Watson.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO