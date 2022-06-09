Coveted Pair of Receivers, Defensive Standouts Set For Tennessee Official Visit This Weekend

Tennessee will host multiple official visitors once again this weekend, including two of their top wide receivers targets, Malik Benson and Aidan Mizell. We take a look at the weekend's official visitors here.

Malik Benson

The nation's top junior college receiver and arguably the top junior college prospect will take his third official visit to date to Rocky Top this weekend. Benson has a top five of Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Oregon and Tennessee. He has previously visited LSU and Oregon on official visits, so this weekend will be key for the Vols, as Benson could look to make a decision before his season at Hutchinson C.C. Seeing a crowded environment at the baseball game could prove key for Benson, who may not be able to make return trips to college campuses in the fall due to his Junior College team playing on the same day.

Aidan Mizell

The speedy receiver from the Sunshine State returns to Tennessee after a recent visit that allowed Tennessee to gain some staying power in his recruitment. He recently released a top seven favorites list, and while Tennessee may not be at the top, we believe they are within striking distance. Mizell will get plenty of attention from the Tennessee staff this weekend, as they look to compound on the momentum they built in May.

Jalen Smith

One of the most overlooked prospects in this class, based on industry recruiting rankings, Smith's play has the full attention of major Division 1 programs, including Tennessee. The talented linebacker from Grayson (Ga.) has already taken an official visit to Virginia, and he will follow this weekend's stop at Tennessee up with trips to Texas and Pitt, accordingly. The Vols are looking to sign at least two, if not three linebackers in the 2023 class, and Smith could turn into a very viable option in this class.

Jordan Castell

The standout safety from the state of Florida is currently slated to take an official visit to Tennessee this weekend. He holds over 30 offers, and Tennessee has quietly worked their way up in this recruitment, according to a source. Castell is coming off an official visit, who many believe to be the team to beat in his recruitment. This weekend will go a long way for Tennessee, in terms of his recruitment. Given the fact he is the only defensive back on campus for an official, he should get ample opportunity with Willie Martinez and Tim Banks.