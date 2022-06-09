ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VolunteerCountry

Coveted Pair of Receivers, Defensive Standouts Set For Tennessee Official Visit This Weekend

By Matt Ray
VolunteerCountry
VolunteerCountry
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SCi73_0g5VUuiA00

Tennessee will host multiple official visitors once again this weekend, including two of their top wide receivers targets, Malik Benson and Aidan Mizell. We take a look at the weekend's official visitors here.

Malik Benson

The nation's top junior college receiver and arguably the top junior college prospect will take his third official visit to date to Rocky Top this weekend. Benson has a top five of Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Oregon and Tennessee. He has previously visited LSU and Oregon on official visits, so this weekend will be key for the Vols, as Benson could look to make a decision before his season at Hutchinson C.C. Seeing a crowded environment at the baseball game could prove key for Benson, who may not be able to make return trips to college campuses in the fall due to his Junior College team playing on the same day.

Aidan Mizell

The speedy receiver from the Sunshine State returns to Tennessee after a recent visit that allowed Tennessee to gain some staying power in his recruitment. He recently released a top seven favorites list, and while Tennessee may not be at the top, we believe they are within striking distance. Mizell will get plenty of attention from the Tennessee staff this weekend, as they look to compound on the momentum they built in May.

Jalen Smith

One of the most overlooked prospects in this class, based on industry recruiting rankings, Smith's play has the full attention of major Division 1 programs, including Tennessee. The talented linebacker from Grayson (Ga.) has already taken an official visit to Virginia, and he will follow this weekend's stop at Tennessee up with trips to Texas and Pitt, accordingly. The Vols are looking to sign at least two, if not three linebackers in the 2023 class, and Smith could turn into a very viable option in this class.

Jordan Castell

The standout safety from the state of Florida is currently slated to take an official visit to Tennessee this weekend. He holds over 30 offers, and Tennessee has quietly worked their way up in this recruitment, according to a source. Castell is coming off an official visit, who many believe to be the team to beat in his recruitment. This weekend will go a long way for Tennessee, in terms of his recruitment. Given the fact he is the only defensive back on campus for an official, he should get ample opportunity with Willie Martinez and Tim Banks.

Comments / 0

Related
allfortennessee.com

Tennessee football: Outlet right to pick Vols second in East

Coming off a 7-6 campaign in its first year under Josh Heupel, Tennessee football enters 2022 with lots of cautious optimism. The talent front is what makes it cautious, as UT returns a lot of elite guys but also has to replace some significant production from a barely over .500 team.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

What Notre Dame Said About Tennessee Following Super Regional Games

Tennessee’s unforgettable and historic baseball season is officially over. The Volunteers collected 57 wins throughout the entirety of the season compared to just nine losses. Led by head coach Tony Vitello, Tennessee ended the regular season as the SEC Champions and carried that momentum to an SEC Tournament championship...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Report: Four-Star Guard Freddie Dilione Sets Visit With Tennessee

The Tennessee Volunteers are reportedly set to host a talented playmaker on Rocky Top this week. According to a report from HoopGate on Monday, class of 2023 guard Freddie Dilione is set to visit Tennessee and head coach Rick Barnes this upcoming Wednesday. Dilione, a combo guard, is ranked as...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennessee#Alabama#Georgia#American Football#Sports#Lsu#Hutchinson C C#Junior College#Division 1
rockytopinsider.com

The College Baseball World Might Not Like Tennessee, But Knoxville Loves the Vols

The Knoxville Super Regional is officially in the books. Tennessee’s team is starting the offseason, while Notre Dame is gearing up for a trip to the College World Series. There will be a lot of talk in the next week or so, particularly from Rocky Top Insider, breaking down the Vols’ season, the SEC Tournament, the postseason, so on and so forth. However, in the immediate aftermath of Tennessee’s season, I want to take a look at the city of Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Before Looking Ahead, Appreciate The Players Who Paved The Way

Tennessee’s historic 2022 season coming to an end short of the College World Series was a disappointment because of what they accomplished before they got to the NCAA Tournament. Tony Vitello will have the Vols back. Progress isn’t always linear but it has been in the 43-year old coach’s...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Everything Tony Vitello Said After Super Regional Elimination

Notre Dame was the final team left standing at the end of the Knoxville Super Regional on Sunday afternoon, which means the Tennessee season is officially over and in the books. The Fighting Irish defeated the Vols by a score of 7-3 on Sunday after a barrage of runs late...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: Lane Kiffin Had A Message For Tennessee Fans Sunday

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin definitely enjoyed the results of today's NCAA baseball super regionals. While top-ranked Tennessee was stunningly eliminated by Notre Dame, Ole Miss shutout Southern Miss to advance to the College World Series. The Rebels didn't even finish the regular season with a winning record in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
indherald.com

Big changes in store for Tennessee’s turkey hunters

NASHVILLE | The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will combat the state’s shrinking wild turkey flocks with some relatively radical changes to the 2023 spring hunting season. The TN Fish & Wildlife Commission, which governs the TWRA, voted on June 3 to decrease the bag limit for the 2023 spring...
TENNESSEE STATE
historic-structures.com

Paint Rock Creek Covered Bridge, Huntsville Tennessee

Paint Rock Creek Covered Bridge was one of the few original covered bridges remaining in use in the state of Tennessee. The structure was strengthened and restored for continued use in 1976. The covered bridge made its first appearance in America around 1800. An out-growth of the picturesque style of...
HUNTSVILLE, TN
chicagopopular.com

The Most Popular Criminal Defense Lawyers Knoxville

The Most Popular Criminal Defense Lawyers Knoxville. The Most Popular Criminal Defense Lawyers Knoxville I’ve compiled a list of the best criminal lawyers in Knoxville TN. West Knox Law – Laura Wyrick and Erin White, Attorneys. Lawyer in Tennessee. Service options: Online appointments · On-site services. Address:...
WJHL

Bear activity closes campground near Watauga Lake

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) announced Sunday that aggressive bear activity led to the closure of a campground off Watauga Lake. Cardens Bluff will remain closed until the TWRA captures the bear or until it moves to another location. A release from the agency revealed that it has received evidence […]
WATAUGA, TN
indherald.com

Eye to the Sky: Heat advisories issued for much of Tennessee as heat wave approaches

Heat advisories have been issued for much of Tennessee in anticipation of this week’s looming heat wave, though they do not extend as far eastward as the Cumberland Plateau. The National Weather Service has issued heat advisories for the western half of Tennessee, extending as far eastward as the base of the Cumberland Plateau in Lafayette and Smithville, just west of Cookeville. The NWS office in Nashville is calling for heat index values as high as 105° to 110° on Monday.
TENNESSEE STATE
supertalk929.com

Appalachian Fair announces 2022 Main Stage lineup

A jam-packed lineup was announced Monday morning for the Appalachian Fair’s main stage entertainment. Officials say Tik-Tok sensation Walker Hayes will lead off the first day, followed by Carly Pearce, Russell Dickerson, Shenandoah, Daily and Vincent, and We Are The Messengers. Tickets to all concerts go on sale July...
GRAY, TN
VolunteerCountry

VolunteerCountry

Knoxville, TN
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
375K+
Views
ABOUT

VolunteerCountry is a FanNation channel covering University of Tennessee athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/tennessee

Comments / 0

Community Policy