Brookside actor James Caroll 'dies suddenly as friends confirm soap star's passing in Facebook tributes'

Brookside and Coronation Street actor James Caroll has reportedly died.

The actor was best known to soap fans for portraying Brian 'Bumper' Humphreys on Brookside from 1988 to 1991.

James' most recent acting appearance was in Corornation Street in January where he played an actor named Bob opposite Mary Taylor (Patti Clare).

According to The Sun, James had suffered with a bout of pneumonia back in 2020 but made a full recovery.

The publication also reports that the actor lived with a terminal condition that meant arteries in his brain could rupture at any time.

His death - thought to have been sudden - was announced by several friends in a number of social media posts on Thursday.

He previously filmed a YouTube documentary back in 2009 about his illness where he appeared alongside his wife Justine and their children.

In the film, he reportedly said: 'I've been with Justine now, what - nearly 13 years. Me and Justine have had so much fun in 13 years.

'It's difficult to think about concerns about not being here because - you know, without meeting Justine and without having the boys, I think about those 13 years.

'If I died tomorrow, I'd be a happy man. I wouldn't be up wherever I was, I wouldn't be bitter about it, because in life and experience and stuff like that, I've had just such good fun and such an amount of love and good times.

In addition to his acting career, James was also a member of the ska duo 2 Toned, where many of his friends sent tributes following the news of his passing.

His bandmate wrote: 'My Heart is Broken. My amazing Friend, mentor and brother James Caroll Jimmy has sadly passed away.

'Jimmy and I had an awesome act and we had 12 great years and over 850 shows all over country and met and entertained thousands of wonderful people many now we call friends.'

He added: 'The time on stage was sensational but the quality time spent traveling, laughing, crying, joking and of course singing and just being a huge part of each others lives is something

'I will always remember and treasure for the rest of my days. I love you Jim goodnight until we meet again my dearest friend enjoy yourself it's later than you think.'

Another user wrote: 'We are devastated with the sad loss of a very lovely man whom we were blessed to know so well. Our thoughts are with Justine and family but also with you Alan Taylor and your family too. Heaven has gained such a wonderful angel. RIP Jim you will be missed by so many.'