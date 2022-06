Every June and January Florence throngs with every tribe of menswear. Thousands of us, hypebeast bros and peacocks alike, are all drawn to the Fortezza da Basso, where Pitti Uomo presents the most comprehensive display of top notch threads available for ogling in one place anywhere in the world. If you want to see a spot of cutting-edge conceptualism, or take in a dose of environmentally directional sportswear, or lose yourself in the shape of next year’s slacks, then this is the place to be. And of course Pitti also presents shows, with this season’s edition boasting Grace Wales Bonner as the big ticket.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 9 HOURS AGO