ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool ‘agree personal terms with Darwin Nunez’ but Man Utd launch late bid to hijack transfer from fierce rivals

By Etienne Fermie
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago

LIVERPOOL have agreed personal terms with Benfica star Darwin Nunez... but Manchester United want to hijack their deal.

The Reds are understood to have offered around £86million for the forward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=065Veq_0g5VT4NC00
Darwin Nunez is set to leave Benfica Credit: AFP

Jurgen Klopp's side are keen to move proactively for a forward amid Sadio Mane's likely departure.

Despite a deal being in place with Benfica, the Reds may yet face late competition.

As SunSport told you last night, Man United are keen to sign the forward this summer, despite his preference for Liverpool.

Reports in Portugal today suggest that the Reds are on the verge of completing an £86m move for the highly-rated striker.

But according to Portuguese reporter Pedro Sepulveda, United aren't ready to give up on signing the Uruguayan.

Sepulveda told Sky Sports earlier today that Red Devils chiefs are set to meet with Nunez's agent Jorge Mendes.

He claims that United will try and find a way to complete a deal for the Benfica star under Liverpool's noses.

The report adds, however, that the player himself has his heart set on the Reds and is already thinking about playing at Anfield.

BETTING SPECIAL - GET £50 CASHBACK ON LOSING BETS

The Athletic's David Ornstein claims that Liverpool have agreed personal terms with Nunez.

He adds that negotiations remain ongoing between the two clubs regarding the structure of the transfer.

Liverpool are hoping to raise funds for Nunez by selling Mane for at least £43m.

The Reds have so far turned down two bids from Bayern Munich for the 30-year-old with the latest worth an initial £23.5m plus a potential further £6.5m in add-ons.

Liverpool announced the departures of seven players today, including forward Divock Origi.

The Belgian is expected to join AC Milan on a free transfer.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Divock Origi
Person
Jorge Mendes
Person
Jurgen Klopp
The US Sun

Real Madrid ‘in talks over stunning £78m Jude Bellingham transfer’ in bid to beat Liverpool and Man Utd to England star

REAL MADRID are reportedly eyeing up a sensational £78million swoop for Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham. The 18-year-old international, who is under contract until 2025, has been heavily linked with a move to both Liverpool and Manchester United - with Jurgen Klopp's side reportedly making a formal offer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Benfica#Reds#Sunsport#Portuguese#Uruguayan#Sky Sports#Red Devils#Athletic#Bayern Mu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
494K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy