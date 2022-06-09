Woman killed trying to cross U.S. 19 in Palm Harbor, troopers say

A 36-year-old Hudson woman was fatally struck by a car early Thursday as she tried to cross U.S. 19 in Palm Harbor, troopers said. [ Photo illustration by ASHLEY DYE and CHRIS URSO | Times ]

PALM HARBOR — A 36-year-old Hudson woman was fatally struck by a car early Thursday as she tried to cross U.S. 19, troopers said.

The crash happened about 3:35 a.m. as the woman was trying to cross the northbound lanes of U.S. 19 near Bilgore Grove Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the woman stepped off the median and walked into the path of a sedan heading north in the inside lane.

The pedestrian died at the scene. The 73-year-old Palm Harbor woman driving the sedan was not injured.

The Highway Patrol does not release the names of people involved in crashes.