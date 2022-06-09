Jake Paul’s sparring partner KICKED OUT of gym after ‘heated’ session with YouTuber in preparation for Tommy Fury fight

JAKE PAUL has been accused of kicking his sparring partner out of the gym after a heated session.

The YouTube star-turned prizefighter is training for his next professional bout, currently scheduled for August 13.

Jake Paul is set to fight again on August 13 Credit: Instagram @jakepaul

Jake Paul's sparring partner Elie Augustama Credit: @kingelieboxing

Paul is in camp in Puerto Rico, where he now resides, and hired journeyman boxer Elie Augustama for sparring.

But according to 6-18 Augustama the session turned sour after he accused the American of using roughhouse tactics.

He said in an Instagram rant: "So I just finished putting in this work.

"Why am I the one to get under everybody's skin? I ain't going to gaslight nobody.

"You paid me to work and you ain't paying me enough motherf***er.

"You want to be disrespectful just because you tried to hurt my neck because I was giving you work?

"You've got me by 40lb my guy, I already gave you your flowers, I already gave you your respect, if you want, I will fight you tomorrow, Jake Paul.

"Don't be that type of guy because I'm helping you out, you've got the other sparring partners going through the flow with you so he can get paid.

"I didn't come here to be paid. I've got my own goals, I want to be great."

Augustama, 36, who has not won a fight in ten years, claimed he complained to Paul's coach BJ Flores.

But he said it led to his expulsion from the gym.

Augustama continued: "They flipped on me, they didn't even let me take my clothes off, they were like, 'Get out'.

"I have never, ever seen such a 180 flip. That's normally what I do, because I'm going to push you.

"You say you want results. I'm going to see if you really want those results."

Paul last fought in December in a short-notice rematch against Tyron Woodley, 40, after Tommy Fury, 23, pulled out of their grudge match.

He knocked out replacement Woodley, having previously beaten the ex-UFC champion on points in August.

It added to KOs over gamer 'AnEsonGib', ex-NBA player Nate Robinson, 37, and retired UFC welterweight Ben Askren, 37.

But Paul has faced criticism of his opponents and record for not yet facing a recognised pro.

That could change amid rumoured talks to reschedule his fight with Fury, even though Augustama warned him to carry on facing MMA stars.

He said: "You would beat most regular human beings, regular. Most beginner boxers, you may go four-six rounds.

"But please stick to fighting MMA fighters, please, please, please, please. I've been screaming that.

"He's been getting better but he still needs to go through work. You need to put in more work, man. Boxing is a really, really dangerous game."