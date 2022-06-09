ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, CT

Pedal Cruise Connecticut: See great sites, use your feet during this new shoreline activity

By Sarah Cody
WTNH
WTNH
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wxm4B_0g5VS6Ar00

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – “Alright guys, I want to welcome you to Pedal Cruise , this is going to be an amazing time,” said Colin Caplan, co-owner of a brand new adventure on the Connecticut Coast.

It’s a floating celebration, one that you’re invited to.

“This is our boat, Pier Pressure,” he said. “We’re here in the Milford Harbor, we’re heading into Long Island Sound.”

Welcome to the state’s only pedal-powered party boat. It’s part exercise, part sightseeing, and a whole lot of fun.

“You get a leg workout yeah we wanted to make sure you got eh gym in today,” said Caplan. “We’re about to see Charles Island, Silver Sands, and Fort Trumbull Beach.”

“Bring your own drinks, you can bring your own food, we have coolers,” he added.

The pontoon boat – which comes from Florida – is brand new to these waters.

“We’re trying to provide a really good time in a really beautiful place because, guess what, Connecticut is beautiful, it’s gorgeous, you’re passing by a lot of marinas, so you’re seeing yachts sailboats,” said Caplan, noting that this is his latest adventure.

The founder of Taste of New Haven food tours and the Elm City Party Bike is now eager to give folks a summer gift.

“There’s a lot of response. Connecticut people really want access to the water and it’s something I’m proud to say anyone can buy a ticket and get on this boat,” he explained.

And, anyone can try their hand at captaining it.

“We let people drive, it’s all in good fun,” said co-owner Rob Paul, as he points out the pedal-powered paddle wheel. “It gives it a great charm. It looks amazing from afar and the sound is awesome, it’s just a great feel.”

And while you don’t have to pedal, it certainly helps!

“It really does power the boat when people pedal – you can get about 2 knots faster because of it,” said Paul.

You can either book your own ride or sign-up for an existing one.

But, an important note, if you bring a child under the age of 12, you need to bring a life preserver.

“You get to see marshes, the bird life is amazing,” said Caplan.

Be the life of the party, in the heart of coastal bliss.

Sit back and relax but don’t forget to flex those feet!

“This is all about being seen and seeing, pedaling,” said Caplan. “It’s going to be a great summer, yeah.”

Click here for much more information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 1

Related
News 12

Invasive jumping worm rapidly creeping across Connecticut

There's a new environmental threat crawling across Connecticut, and it's not a new tick. A ravenous species of erratic moving earthworms sometimes called 'jumping worms’ have made their way into the state. Experts say the worms are dangerous to ecosystems, often destabilizing soil and potentially increasing erosion and making...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WestfairOnline

CONNECTICUT PAYS TO CARE FOR THE AGING DURING SUMMER TRAVEL

Independent award-winning homecare agency Assisted Living Services Inc. (ALS) in Cheshire and Westport is ensuring that all caregivers get away this summer, while getting paid by the state. ALS is a credentialed provider for the Adult Family Living/Foster Caregiver (AFL) program, which helps frail, elderly individuals to remain living in private homes instead of moving…
CHESHIRE, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milford, CT
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Milford, CT
Lifestyle
State
Connecticut State
Eyewitness News

A list of 2022 fireworks shows in Connecticut

(WFSB) - Here is a list of fireworks showers in Connecticut. Windsor Locks Carnival- 2 Volunteer Drive at 9:30 p.m. (Rain Date: June 25th) Milford Summer Celebration- Lisman’s Landing at 9:15pm (Rain date: July 9) Hebron Lions Fairgrounds- 374 Gilead St at 9:20pm. June 29. SummerFest and Fireworks -...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

How gas prices have changed in Connecticut in the last week

(STACKER) – The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline surpassed the $5.00 mark on Saturday, June 11 and continued to inch higher throughout the weekend. As of Monday, prices hovered around $5.01 per gallon, according to AAA. Even an increase of fractions of a penny can add up quickly. According to reporting […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conn#Shoreline#Long Island Sound#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Taste Of New Haven#The Elm City Party Bike
Eyewitness News

2 Connecticut spots make best lobster roll list

In Canton, one resident says that a bear keeps stopping by for dinner inside her home. While state lawmakers suspended the gas tax there is no break on diesel, unless the vehicles are used for agriculture. What is causing spike in cooking oil thefts?. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. It’s...
CANTON, CT
WPRI

Small Quake in RI Saturday Evening, Fourth in a Month

PORSTMOUTH, R.I. – (WPRI) For the fourth time in a month, parts of Rhode Island were shaken by an earthquake. At around 8:52 PM EDT, the Magnitude 1.6 quake hit near Portsmouth. While certainly not strong, the tremor was felt in Bristol, Barrington and East Providence, according to reports...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Connecticut

Conn. 7-Day Rolling COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 7.57%

Connecticut's seven-day rolling COVID-19 positivity rate on Monday is below 8%. State data shows that the positivity rate currently stands at 7.57%, which is a decrease of 1.22% since Thursday. Gov. Ned Lamont office said there were 3,588 positive tests out of 47,420 in the last week and the number...
CONNECTICUT STATE
rinewstoday.com

Discover Beautiful Rhode Island – Jason Michalski

“We are not human beings having a spiritual experience. We are spiritual beings having a human experience.” – Pierre Teilhard de Chardin. Who misses my landscapes ? Interesting about change is that, those who love your work will always support no matter what but I lost a lot of that support which was expected but wanted to do something different. I hope your still with me and enjoying my work!
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NBC Connecticut

‘Do Something': Connecticut Republicans Call for Action Amid Rising Prices

Your summer vacation might be getting more expensive. The national average for a gallon of gas has hit $5 – a new all-time high, according to AAA. With the cost of so many things increasing, some think something more needs to be done and state republicans are calling for a special legislative session to help folks out.
TORRINGTON, CT
Daily Voice

Southington Man Takes Home $200,000 Lottery Fast Play Prize

A Connecticut man has claimed a $200,000 lottery prize. Hartford County resident Jeffrey Spray, of the Milldale neighborhood in Southington, won the prize from Connecticut Lottery's Fast Play 50th Anniversary Game, CT Lottery announced on Monday, June 6. The winning ticket was purchased at CT Southington Quick Mart LLC, which...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- June 9, 2022

Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that things are falling into place for a typical strong spring/early summer run. The Connecticut River is starting to produce bigger fish for anglers that can find bunker or pitch live eels; and most of these larger bass are loaded with sea lice. As of late, the early morning has been the ticket, as the recent sunny conditions has shut things down at times. Besides bait, The Doc, Spoons and GT Eels are producing well. The bluefish have started to enter their summer pattern, moving to deeper water around The Race and smoking diamond jigs. The sea bass action has been strong in 70-90 feet of water on Daiwa SK Jigs, or similar slow pitch offerings. Fluke fishing has slowly improved when you can find some clean, moving water, and some large scup have started to filter in.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Gun safety advocates highlight updates to Conn.’s ‘red flag’ law

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Following recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, Gov. Ned Lamont joined gun safety advocates Tuesday morning to highlight recent changes to Connecticut’s ‘red flag’ law. The law makes it easier for police to seize weapons and for family members to request legal intervention when a person poses […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WBEC AM

Four Of The Top Five MA Waterfalls Are Located In The Berkshires

The beautiful Berkshires have so much to offer during the warm spring and summer months and you can experience one of the hidden treasures that features the cascading sounds of rushing water while you are exploring nature's benefits. Did you realize that four out of the top five waterfall locales are situated right here in our backyard. let's run them down from start to finish:
PITTSFIELD, MA
WTNH

WTNH

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy