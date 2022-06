It’s no secret Monday’s session was difficult for investors exposed to Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin futures have tumbled about 68% from their all-time high in November of last year, when it touched over $69,000. Ether also has lost about 75% of its value since November. The double-digit sell-off in both products weighed on the equity market, dragging down companies with exposure to digital assets.

STOCKS ・ 6 HOURS AGO