Fatal motorcycle crash in Eagle Lake

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in Plymouth are investigating a deadly shooting Thursday evening at a gas station. Officers were called to the business on the 9600 block of 36th Avenue North at about 8:25 p.m. on a report of a shooting. BREAKING: Police in Plymouth are investigating a deadly shooting at a gas station on 36th Ave N. just off of Highway 169. A male victim died after being taken to a local hospital. No word on any arrests at this point. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/wzYbMqH51x — Nick Streiff (@nickstreiff) June 10, 2022 They arrived to find a “male with a gunshot wound.” The victim later died at an area hospital. On Friday, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 28-year-old Marlon Pompey, of Maple Grove. Police are asking for anyone with information on this homicide to call 763-509-5177.

PLYMOUTH, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO