Eagle Lake, MN

Fatal motorcycle crash in Eagle Lake

By Hal Senal
KEYC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAGLE LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - A man was found dead after an apparent motorcycle crash in Eagle Lake on Wednesday. A 911 call was placed by...

Southern Minnesota News

Woman injured when SUV strikes safe that fell out of pickup in Cottonwood County

A woman was injured when her SUV struck a safe that had fallen out of a pickup in Cottonwood County. The incident happened in Bingham Lake Monday morning at about 7:45 a.m. Mya Kathryn Mickelson, 20, of Springfield was westbound on Highway 60 when her Jeep Compass struck the safe, which fell out of the GMC Sierra as it turned westbound onto Highway 60 from County Road 44.
COTTONWOOD COUNTY, MN
KEYC

Highway 169 off-ramp temporarily closes following oil spill

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Frontage Road off-ramp from Highway 169 in Mankato reopened after an oil spill Monday afternoon. According to the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, a latch came open on a tanker truck, spilling crude ethanol down the ramp and onto Riverfront Drive. Mankato Public Safety...
MANKATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Motorcyclist Gravely Injured In Crash In Oakdale

OAKDALE, Minn. (WCCO) — A motorcyclist is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Oakdale Saturday night. It happened around 9:20 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 120 and Stillwater Boulevard. The Minnesota State Patrol said a 38-year-old woman driving a Chevrolet Suburban turned in front of a motorcycle. (credit: MnDOT) The motorcyclist — identified as 52-year-old Robert Hayes from St. Paul — was not wearing a helmet, the state patrol said. The driver of the Suburban was not injured.
OAKDALE, MN
KEYC

An accident in Palo Alto county Sunday evening leads to one fatality

CYLINDER, Iowa (KTIV) - One person is dead and another injured after an accident in Palo Alto county Sunday evening. The driver of a pickup was traveling westbound on Highway 18 east of Cylinder, Iowa approaching a slight right curve. The driver failed to follow the curve, crossed the center line, and struck an eastbound vehicle nearly head on.
PALO ALTO COUNTY, IA
