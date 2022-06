This article was originally published on AskGrowers and appears here with permission. Even for laymen with a decent working knowledge of cannabis, THC-O (otherwise known as THC acetate or THC-O acetate) is a fairly unknown, non-natural cannabinoid. Unlike the more visible CBD or even THC, you won’t see articles about it in health magazines or have advertisements for it pop up on social media.

