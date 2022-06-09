ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Dishonest to say smoking debate is about health versus freedom, says Whitty

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kdILn_0g5VPnxM00

Attempts by tobacco industry lobbyists to make any debate around smoking legislation about health versus freedom are “dishonest”, England’s Chief Medical Officer has said.

Professor Sir Chris Whitty said most people who smoke want to quit but cannot because the cigarette industry has “addicted them at a very young age”.

He praised Dr Javed Khan’s review into how England can become smoke-free for being “bold” in its recommendations.

The cigarette industry lobbyists will try to make this a debate between health and freedom. It is the most dishonest debate you can possibly imagine.

Sir Chris said a small number of wealthy companies are profiting from some of the most vulnerable in society.

He told a briefing as the Khan report was launched on Thursday that it is those with mental health problems, the unemployed, those in difficult financial circumstances who are “the people the cigarette industry industry makes its profits out of”.

He said: “Anybody who travels around the country as I do sees that the cigarette industry is by far at its most active wherever people are at their poorest, their most vulnerable.”

He criticised as “dishonest” any attempt to make out that this is a debate between health and freedom of choice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20miHi_0g5VPnxM00
Professor Sir Chris Whitty said he welcomed the “bold report” on ending smoking in England (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)

He said: “The cigarette industry lobbyists will try to make this a debate between health and freedom. It is the most dishonest debate you can possibly imagine.

“The majority of people who are smokers wish to quit, but cannot because the cigarette industry has addicted them at a very young age. They cannot. That is not freedom of choice.

Smoking causes people who are around a smoker rapid ill health. They’re not choosing to smoke, but they still get the harms of it. That is not freedom of choice.

“The baby in a smoking pregnant woman’s tummy is not choosing to smoke.

“If you’re in favour of freedom, you absolutely are not in favour of this addictive industry that kills so many people.”

Describing the “sheer, staggering scale of the health harm” caused by tobacco products, he said around a quarter of cancer deaths are associated with smoking, adding that “it is by far and away the lead cause” of lung cancer in the UK.

He added that the harmful effects of smoking result in “great strain on the NHS”, causing not just deaths but harm to general health and quality of life, citing people living with chronic obstructive airways disease and others who have needed amputations or had strokes due to smoking.

Professor Sir Chris Whitty said he was speaking on behalf of other UK chief medical officers who were live-streaming into the briefing.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Teenager used drone to spy on Russian convoy and help Ukrainian military

As Russian tanks and trucks rumbled close to their village, a Ukrainian teenager and his father stealthily launched their small drone into the air to spy on them. Working as a team, they took bird’s-eye photos of the armoured column moving towards Kyiv and pinpointed its co-ordinates, swiftly messaging the precious information to the Ukrainian military.
MILITARY
newschain

Woman admits murdering her two-year-old son

A woman has admitted murdering her two-year-old son, who died in hospital. Police visited a property in Upper Garth Gardens, Guisborough, North Yorkshire, after a report of concern was made about Daniel Hodgson Green on February 2. He was taken to hospital and later died, Cleveland Police said at the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Whitty
newschain

Royal Ascot day one – in pictures

Day one at Royal Ascot may have been lacking the Queen – but an equine king was certainly in attendance as Baaeed once again showed his rivals a clean pair of heels and extended his unbeaten run to eight in the opening Queen Anne Stakes. We look back on the highlights from the first day at the Berkshire jamboree:
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quit Smoking#Mental Health
newschain

Ex-soldier who killed neighbours tells court he cannot remember attack

An ex-soldier who stabbed his neighbours to death claims he cannot remember the attack despite recounting the incident to police in a 999 call just a few moments afterwards. Collin Reeves, 35, is on trial for murder at Bristol Crown Court for killing Jennifer and Stephen Chapple on November 21 last year in Norton Fitwarren, outside Taunton in Somerset.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

What the Government is proposing to remove Irish Sea trade barriers

The UK has tabled domestic legislation to unilaterally override the parts of Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol that have introduced trade barriers in the Irish Sea. Here is what the Government is planning:. – Green channel for goods staying within the UK. Under the protocol, goods moving from Great Britain...
ECONOMY
newschain

Wales Under-21s brush aside Gibraltar

Wales completed their European Under-21 Championship qualifying campaign with a 2-0 victory over Gibraltar at Llanelli. Joe Adams and Ollie Hammond rewarded a dominant home performance with a goal in each half. Dundalk winger Adams volleyed home at the far post after just 32 seconds to give Wales the perfect...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
newschain

Baaeed and Nature Strip light up opening afternoon at Royal Ascot

Royal Ascot thrives on international competition. So it was hard to believe it had been 10 years since the great Australian mare Black Caviar graced British shores. The way her compatriot Nature Strip lit up day one in the King’s Stand Stakes will surely open the floodgates for more challengers in the coming years.
ANIMALS
newschain

Senate group breaks logjam and announces deal on guns

Senate negotiators have announced a bipartisan framework responding to last month’s mass shootings in the US. The proposal represents a modest breakthrough, offering measured gun curbs and bolstered efforts to improve school safety and mental health programmes. The framework falls far short of tougher steps long sought by President...
CONGRESS & COURTS
newschain

Sturgeon says independence campaign will remain ‘broad church’

Nicola Sturgeon has said the campaign for Scottish independence will remain “broad church”, as she dismissed a question over whether she would share a platform with Alex Salmond. The First Minister said the issue of her predecessor was “one of the least important questions of the entire independence...
WORLD
newschain

Arts minister says change of ownership is ‘right thing for Channel 4’

A change of ownership is the “right thing for Channel 4” in order for it to compete against the “thriving independent sector”, an arts minister has said. Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay, under secretary of the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), was quizzed on the privatisation of the broadcaster during a DCMS Committee session on Tuesday.
ENTERTAINMENT
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
139K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy