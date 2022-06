LEWISTON, ID — In parts of our region, area flooding had people sandbagging to minimize damage. Rivers are running high and moving fast, and more rain is expected. The scene from Steelhead Park in North Lewiston, shows the water spilling over the docks. This same dock that you can usually walk onto and cast off. The current is extremely strong and there’s a lot of debris in the water. So, avoid walking along the banks or getting into the water.

LAPWAI, ID ・ 7 HOURS AGO