The Talpa-Centennial Exes Scholarship Fund began in 2012 when some ex-students met at a reunion. The scholarship is to be presented to a graduate of the Panther Creek High School, which is a consolidation of the former Talpa-Centennial and Mozelle schools. Two recipients have been selected this year to receive scholarships in the amount of $500.00 each. They are Patience Price and Benjamin Olivares.

TALPA, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO