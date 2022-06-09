ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

National average price of gas hits $5, crushing previous record

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bCfJu_0g5VPAj900

LOOTPRESS – The national average price of gas in the U.S. surpassed $5 per gallon today for the first time ever, according to GasBuddy, the leading fuel savings platform saving North American drivers the most money on fuel. This long-anticipated milestone comes behind months of gas price increases across the country, accelerated by the rise in seasonal demand amidst supply constraints borne out of the pandemic.

Gas prices have surged in recent weeks as U.S. gasoline inventories have fallen over 25 million barrels, or over one billion gallons, since the start of March amidst a global decline in refining capacity due to the Covid-19 pandemic and accelerated demand going into the summer. The price of oil has also jumped due to escalations stemming from the Russian war on Ukraine, as countries choke off Russian oil supply via sanctions, pushing supply down at a time of rising demand. In addition, U.S. refining capacity has fallen by some 1 million barrels per day over the last three years. All of these factors have created an environment ripe for a surge in gas prices, while Americans balk at prices but continue filling up as demand has seen little decline.

Gas price records set in 2022:

March 7: National average price of gas breaks previous record; $4.10/gal

March 10: Average price of gasoline peaks at $4.35/gal

April 29: Average diesel prices reach new all-time high; $5.16/gal

May 5: March record broken; prices rise above $4.35/gal

“It’s been one kink after another this year, and worst of all, demand doesn’t seem to be responding to the surge in gas prices, meaning there is a high probability that prices could go even higher in the weeks ahead,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “It’s a perfect storm of factors all aligning to create a rare environment of rapid price hikes. The situation could become even worse should there be any unexpected issues at the nation’s refineries or a major hurricane that impacts oil production or refineries this summer.”

In order to save money on summer travel, GasBuddy recommends drivers shop around for the best gas prices, and always pay with a gas card or gas rewards credit card. Drivers should also take advantage of gas station loyalty programs, and drive more cautiously in order to increase fuel efficiency.

Comments / 5

Related
Lootpress

Average US gasoline price jumps 39 cents to $5.10 per gallon

(AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline spiked 39 cents over the past three weeks to $5.10 per gallon. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the price jump comes amid higher crude oil costs and tight gasoline supplies. Nationwide, the highest average...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Refineries#Fuel Efficiency#North American#Russian#Americans
Fortune

The Great Rent Squeeze: Landlords jacking up rent were the single largest factor in May’s red-hot inflation report

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Inflation isn’t going away anytime soon. The Consumer Price Index for May, the standard yardstick for measuring monthly inflation, was released on Friday, and it showed prices hitting yet another 40-year high. The CPI soared 8.6% over the last year, with the biggest price surges coming in fuel, food, and housing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Washington Examiner

Widespread power shortages are expected this summer, but Biden doesn't care

This summer, when you flip on a light, plug in your phone, or turn on the air conditioning, savor it. A recent report warns that two-thirds of the United States will be “at high or elevated risk of power outages” over the next few months. This sweeping vulnerability that could leave millions without power is not typical. Rather, it comes as President Joe Biden and radical Democrats ramp up their furious push to enact their disastrous Green New Deal agenda.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Sweden Banning Extraction Of Coal, Oil, And Gas

Sweden is banning extracting coal, oil, and natural gas as well as tightening rules on extraction from alum shale as of July 1, 2022. — Sweden is banning extracting coal, oil, and natural gas as well as tightening rules on extraction from alum shale as of July 1, 2022.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

U.S. Midwest may have summer power shortages for years

June 10 (Reuters) - The power grid operator in the Central United States warned on Friday that problems it may experience keeping the lights on this summer could also occur during the summers of 2023, 2024 and beyond. The region's grid operator, Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), has already warned...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

Larry Kudlow: A different plan to crush inflation

Today's CPI inflation report came in a lot stronger than folks expected and in fact, there were numerous signs that not only is inflation not peaking, but actually, it may be accelerating. I'll get to that in a moment, but I feel it's my duty to report President Biden's response. "Exxon made more money than God this year," and then he proceeded to bash the oil companies for not drilling.
BUSINESS
wallstreetwindow.com

Thanks, Fed Economists: Inflation Surges Yet Again as Real Wages Drop – Ryan McMaken

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics released new Consumer Price Index data this morning, and it shows price inflation in May surged at the fastest rate since 1981. The overall CPI showed prices increased last month at a rate of 8.6 percent, year over year. That’s nearly a forty-one-year high—the highest since December 1981’s CPI surge of 8.9 percent.
BUSINESS
Retirement Daily

Recessions and Your Investments

There has been a lot of chatter and debate on the news as of late about the economy and how likely it is that we could be facing a recession in the not-so-distant future. The news cycle casts a lot of fear and doubt and it can be easy to let panic set in. Let’s take a look at the possibility of a recession being near, and more importantly, what you can do to prepare for and endure an economic slowdown.
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

$120 oil puts pressure on energy companies' production plans

Conservative rates of spending on new oil and natural gas production are expected to put more upward pressure on fuel prices as global demand inches higher alongside war-related supply disruptions. A number of large U.S. oil and gas companies have been forward with investors about their decisions not to increase...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Ukraine War's supply chain impacts bust myth of US energy independence

The global impacts of Russia's invasion of Ukraine have exposed vulnerabilities in U.S. energy security and undercut the myth that the United States, or any other major manufacturing economy, is truly energy independent yet, according to an analysis by researchers at the energy nonprofit RMI and Duke University. While the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy