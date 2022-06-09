The A’s Announce Debut Album, Cover “He Needs Me”: Listen

Indie bookstores; scuzzy rock bars; quirky coffee shops; that weird older guy’s house where the college kids hang out; a David Chang restaurant; countless record stores. If you’ve ever spent time in any of these places, there’s a good chance you’ve seen a Steve Keene painting—and once you’ve seen one, it’s hard not to see them everywhere. Keene has sold or given away more than 300,000 works over the course of his life, with a style made even more distinct by his particular taste in music. His most recognizable works are his album cover tributes, facsimiles of classic indie rock albums rendered in bold, chunky strokes. If you’re into the indie rock of a certain era, Keene’s work feels particularly familiar, since he’s made original album covers for his friends in Pavement (Wowee Zowee), Silver Jews (The Arizona Record), and the Apples in Stereo (Fun Trick Noisemaker), among others. Yet despite his ubiquity, he’s remained in relative obscurity as soaring skyscrapers have surrounded his one-story studio in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. You can buy six random paintings for just $70 on his website.

