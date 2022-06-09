ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The A’s Announce Debut Album, Cover “He Needs Me”: Listen

By Evan Minsker
 5 days ago
Sylvan Esso’s Amelia Meath and Daughter of Swords’ Alexandra Sauser-Monnig are both members of Mountain Man and they’ve now come together for a new band called the A’s. Their debut album, Fruit, is out July 15 via Psychic Hotline. It features...

