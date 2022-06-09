The A’s Announce Debut Album, Cover “He Needs Me”: Listen

A new Blondie box set is on the way: Against the Odds: 1974 - 1982 includes remastered versions of their first six studio albums: Blondie, Plastic Letters, Parallel Lines, Eat to the Beat, Autoamerican, and The Hunter. The foil-wrapped collection also includes over four dozen demos (including Blondie’s first-ever recording session), alternate versions, studio outtakes, liner notes by Erin Osmon, track-by-track commentary from the band, essays by producers Mike Chapman, Richard Gottehrer, and Ken Shipley, an illustrated discography, and many photographs from the period. Against the Odds is out August 26 via UMe and Numero Group. Listen to Blondie’s previously unreleased recording of the Doors’ “Moonlight Drive” below.
