Authorities Asking for Assistance from the Public in June 11 Burglary Case in Moss Bluff. Moss Bluff, Louisiana – On June 11, 2022, at approximately 10:35 pm, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating a burglary that occurred in the 3300 block of North Perkins Ferry Road in Moss Bluff, Louisiana during night hours on June 9th . They are asking anyone that may have any information or video footage to contact CPSO at 337-491-3605 or email [email protected].

MOSS BLUFF, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO