Houma’s Second Official LGBTQ+ Pride Picnic is this Saturday, June 18, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Houma Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, 114 Tourist Drive in Gray. The family-friendly inclusive event will offer food for sale and free snowballs will be available. The venue has various trees to picnic under and room for festivities such as outdoor games that families are more than welcome to bring with them. Last year, it was reported that there were 250 people in attendance, and the event hosts, Julienne Hebert Voisin and Erin Glasser-Devore said they are excited for the second annual picnic in a social media post.

GRAY, LA ・ 6 HOURS AGO