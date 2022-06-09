Amboy Summer Concert and Summer Reading underway

Toby Keith has canceled his June 17 performance at Ribfest after disclosing on Sunday that he has been battling cancer. The country music star shared on social media that he was diagnosed with stomach cancer last fall. He said that he has spent the past six months undergoing chemo, radiation and surgery. A Ribfest spokesperson said in a statement “We are very disappointed with the news of his cancellation, but our thoughts and prayers go out to Toby and his family as he faces a very difficult and challenging time in his life.” She continued, “We are examining our options at the moment and intend to replace Toby Keith on our stage, and will announce our plans shortly. However, we stand with the millions of Toby Keith fans at this time and say, “Get well soon, Toby!”

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO