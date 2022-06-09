Amboy Summer Concert and Summer Reading underway

AMBOY — The Amboy Summer Concert Series got off to flying start on opening weekend June 4, as more than 50 people, many of whom brought their favorite folding chairs along, enjoyed the country music sounds of longtime favorites Les & Les, who now go by the name of “Three for...
Toby Keith has canceled his June 17 performance at Ribfest after disclosing on Sunday that he has been battling cancer. The country music star shared on social media that he was diagnosed with stomach cancer last fall. He said that he has spent the past six months undergoing chemo, radiation and surgery. A Ribfest spokesperson said in a statement “We are very disappointed with the news of his cancellation, but our thoughts and prayers go out to Toby and his family as he faces a very difficult and challenging time in his life.” She continued, “We are examining our options at the moment and intend to replace Toby Keith on our stage, and will announce our plans shortly. However, we stand with the millions of Toby Keith fans at this time and say, “Get well soon, Toby!”
Fans of the Wizard of Oz are excited about the first-ever official traveling educational exhibit coming to a library in Illinois. It seems like I've been seeing a lot about the Wizard of Oz in Illinois lately. Of course in the summertime, many towns throughout the state have an outdoor movie night for families. Several of them feature the Wizard of Oz. Recently, I discover Oz Park in Chicago which is themed after the movie. Find out more about that, HERE. Now, I found out about a library that is hosting a Wizard of Oz exhibit.
Her dimpled smile comes easily. But it is her singing voice that composes brighter moods for her audience. Your browser does not support the audio element. That’s Emilia Anderson. Your browser does not support the audio element. Appearing with the 21-piece Yorkville Big Band, her stage presence channels her...
CHICAGO (CBS)-- There's a lot to look forward to this weekend. Festivals, events and parades are back in person and they're taking over the city. Some events have already begun like the Puerto Rican Festival in Humboldt Park that will run through Sunday. The festival will be paired with the Puerto Rican Day Parade on Saturday.The Fiesta in the Back of the Yards starts Friday and will go until Sunday as well.The Chicago Blues Festival is back and crowds already gathered as Joanna Connor and Toronzo Cannon each sang and offered up blistering guitar work at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion. Shamekia Copeland...
Thrill-seekers looking for the best waterparks this summer in Illinois might want to make plans to make these part of your summer bucket lists. Just a short drive from the Tri-States Knights Action Park is located in Springfield, Illinois and this water park has it all. Including a waterslide that all thrill-seekers must try the "Royal Flush." Then when you're done go play putt-putt, see a drive-movie, and the small amusement park all part of Knights Action Park.
Going to flea markets is fun but the only problem is you have to get there so darn early. For people that like to sleep in this is the perfect one to check out. You might not have known this fact about Illinois but it's well known for flea markets. Throughout the summer, there are many happening all over the state every weekend. In fact, one of the best in the world is at the Kane County Fairgrounds. Check it out, HERE. The Allstate Arena hosts a popular flea market in their parking lot every Sunday. For more info, HERE.
GURNEE, Ill. - Six Flags Great America announced on Friday, June 10 its events lineup and introduced the new Six Flags Annual Pass program. The Gurnee, Illinois park also underwent modernization efforts, according to a news release, that include improvements to DC UNIVERSE, increased capacity and streamlined operations. The season's...
Living in the Byron area, I get asked that question a lot and I never had a real answer until now. If you have been looking for a unique getaway in the area you are in luck. Ogle County, Illinois provides spectacular views of the beauty of the Rock River. The view along Route 2 from Byron to Dixon is picturesque and looks like something you would see in a nature-theme calendar. A perfect example is Byron Forest Preserve.
Swedish Days brings thousands of people to Geneva to enjoy food, music and plenty of fun for people of all ages each summer. To accommodate this signature event, parking restrictions will be implemented, and two downtown streets will be closed throughout the festivities from Wednesday to Sunday, June 22-26. Parking signage will be temporarily posted in certain areas throughout the week, and Swedish Days visitors should be mindful of the restrictions when parking downtown. The main festival areas that will be impacted are Third Street (from State to South streets), James Street (from Second to Fifth streets), and Campbell Street (from Second to Fifth streets). People should not remove these signs posted on wooden stakes since the parking restrictions are meant to provide a safe environment for festival patrons.
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - As the heat wave continues on, those without air conditioning could start to feel uncomfortable in their home and start to experience some heat-related sickness. PEKIN FIRE CHIEF TRENT. “In this kind of heat there’s no way of getting ahead of it, so you...
Did you do some spring cleaning? Now is your chance to recycle your old electronics. An electronics recycling event will take place on Saturday, June 18th, in the Commuter Parking Lot just west of Village Hall on Burlington Avenue from 8:00 a.m. to noon. CRTs, flat screen and projection TVs will be accepted for a small fee ($25/$35) depending on size. (Sorry, appliances of any type or size will not be accepted). This event is open to all residents of DuPage County.
CHICAGO — Rainbow Cone is giving away free cones on Father’s Day. On Sunday, all fathers will receive one free rainbow cone at any of following five locations; Beverly, Lombard, Darien, Lakemoor and Skokie. Rainbow Cone opened its first location in Beverly in 1926. The company also gave...
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — For years, pizza has been one of the most popular foods to order out. In fact, close to 100 acres of pizza is eaten in the country every day, according to the Washington Post. With the popularity of pizza across the nation, it is a good thing that Rockford has many […]
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As the Rockford Mass Transit District moves towards becoming more green, a nearby church is worrying about its elderly members being able to easily access the church. RMTD received a $16 million grant from the state earlier this year to upgrade its aging infrastructure and install charging stations for electric busses. […]
Donuts are a craving that you just can’t shake. Whether it’s your first thought in the morning or your last bright idea of the night, the donut craving is rea and luckily the Windy City is teeming with some outstanding options. Fulfill your deepest donut desires in the Windy City with our list of donut hole-in-the-walls in Chicago!
