PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The Presque Isle Police Department have released a statement regarding a police involved shooting and standoff incident in Presque Isle Sunday night. According to a release “On Sunday at 7:15 PM, Presque Isle Police Department officer, Sergeant Tyler Cote, was involved in an officer shooting with a 25 year old Presque Isle man; the suspect was critically injured. As is protocol, Sergeant Cote is on administrative, paid leave while the Attorney General’s Office investigates the incident. More information will be made available through the Office of the Attorney General as they will be investigating from this point.”

PRESQUE ISLE, ME ・ 8 DAYS AGO