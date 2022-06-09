Construction of Jenks outlet mall to resume this year

For those wondering if the outlet malls are coming to Jenks, we finally have an answer for you!

Simon, the developer behind the project, announced yesterday in a press release that they will resume constructing the Tulsa Premium Outlets sometime this year.

"This rapidly growing and thriving market is well-positioned for Simon's vision of value-oriented shopping and will serve as a regional draw for the entire greater Four-State Area," the press release reads.

The new outlet mall is set to house almost 100 retailers that will offer "exceptional brands at extraordinary savings."

Construction is expected to be complete soon with a grand open targeted for 2024.

Several Jenks leaders gave statements about the recent update:

Jenks Mayor Cory Box

“Today’s announcement from Simon Premium Outlets exemplifies the increasing momentum we’re experiencing in Jenks. Across the map, Jenks is growing. We’re seeing unprecedented private sector investment in our community, including our downtown core. Our success is the result of a strong unified team here in Jenks – City Council, City staff, and the business community all working together. All of this momentum shows Jenks is the place for businesses to succeed. Simon’s announcement is further evidence that Jenks is open for business.”

Jenks City Manager Christopher Shrout

“We are grateful for our continued partnership with Simon Premium Outlets. This announcement is a prime example that coming out of the pandemic, the City of Jenks and Tulsa region are a great place to invest in the future.”

Jenks Chamber President Josh Driskell

“We are happy to hear this announcement from Simon regarding Tulsa Premium Outlets. This news, coupled with recently announced and soon-to-be-announced developments, shows the efforts of the City of Jenks and the Jenks business community are paying off.”

