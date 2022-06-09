ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, NC

County asks for help identifying waterways for debris clearing

By Claire Sachse
Tryon Daily Bulletin
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you a landowner whose property includes streambanks or riverbanks that have been clogged or altered by debris from recent storms?. Does your land experience erosion or flooding that is a result of accumulated vegetative debris in waterways?. Or are you a hiker, kayaker, tuber or swimmer who has...

Tryon Daily Bulletin

WNC Bridge Foundation utilizes its Children’s Services Fund in WNC County School Districts

WNC Bridge Foundation’s Children’s Services Fund provides funding to families for essential medical care and equipment for children suffering from serious medical conditions, such as developmental or neurological disorders. Whether WNC families need assistance purchasing medications or hearing aids, wheelchairs, and other specialized equipment for children, the Children’s Services Fund recognizes that it is imperative to enable children to experience the mobility and freedom that so many of us take for granted every day.
POLK COUNTY, NC
'Right place at the right time': Deputy finds crate full of puppies along Polk County road

POLK COUNTY, N.C. — A crate full of puppies was dumped along a road in Mill Spring Sunday and deputies are asking for help finding whoever is responsible. The puppies, at least seven of them, were found near propane tanks on the side of Big Level Road near Edgerton Road. The Polk County Sheriff's Office says Sgt. McDaniel found the discarded puppies by being "in the right place at the right time."
POLK COUNTY, NC
Chimney Rock State Park in North Carolina

We're at Chimney Rock State Park, about 25 miles southeast of Asheville, North Carolina, for Flag Day. The 6,807-acre park gets its name from the 315-foot spire that offers expansive views of Hickory Nut Gorge and Lake Lure with the Blue Ridge Mountains in the distance. If you're wondering how this sizable flag made it up to the summit, we don't know the answer to that. But there is an elevator inside the mountain that can zip you to the top in 32 seconds. The other option is to hike up the 499 steps to the viewpoint.
Fire destroys home on Lake Rabun

Firefighters spent several hours Monday night into Tuesday battling a residential fire on Lake Rabun. The blaze broke out around 10:30 p.m. at 989 Mathis Dam Road. Rabun County E-911 dispatched crews to the scene after nearby residents reported hearing an explosion and seeing the back of the house and woods on fire.
RABUN COUNTY, GA
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC at 549 am EDT, Jun 14th 2022

BULLETIN – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a. Western Alleghany County in northwestern North Carolina…. At 548 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Jefferson,. moving southeast at 55 mph. This storm has a history of causing. damage to trees. HAZARD…60 mph...
ASHE COUNTY, NC
Why are Asheville City pools not open yet?

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — With record-setting temperatures headed our way this week, many people are looking to cool off in the pool. Asheville City pools aren't open for the season and one viewer reached out to News 13 for an update. "Why is Recreation Park Pool not open for...
ASHEVILLE, NC
New hunting and fishing supply store to open in Mill Spring

Adair’s Rod and Gun Supply hope to become a destination for outdoor sport enthusiasts. Adair Edwards was five years old when she caught her first fish. You might say that was her first step toward the grand opening this Saturday of Adair’s Rod and Gun Supply in Mill Spring.
MILL SPRING, NC
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jackson, Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 18:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-13 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Jackson; Transylvania The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Rabun County in northeastern Georgia Southwestern Transylvania County in western North Carolina South central Jackson County in western North Carolina Western Pickens County in Upstate South Carolina Oconee County in Upstate South Carolina * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 630 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles north of Walhalla, or 4 miles northwest of Salem, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Seneca, Walhalla, Westminster, Cashiers, Salem, Lake Keowee, Lake Jocassee, Devils Fork State Park, Gorges State Park and Keowee Toxaway State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
Bear injures mom, 3-year-old girl at Great Smoky Mountains campground

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — A bear hungry for food tore open a tent over the weekend at a popular campground in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, causing superficial wounds to a woman and a 3-year-old child. The June 12 incident has led authorities to caution visitors against camping in...
ACCIDENTS
Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Buncombe County’s new crime scene investigation unit has been up and running since late last year and the sheriff says it’s already helping speed-up investigations. The new unit is now fully staffed with four crime scene investigators. The CSI unit responds to every scene involving death in Buncombe County as well as assaults with a deadly weapon and bank robberies.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC

